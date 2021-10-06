Emporia State cross country runner Matthew Maki was named the MIAA’s Male Cross Country Athlete of the Week.
Maki set a new record for the Hornets’ home 8-km course at Jones Park with a time of 24:29.04. That earned him the individual title at the ESU Invitational on Sept. 24. The previous record was 25:17.7, which was set by Gideon Kimutais at the MIAA Championships in 2018.
Maki earned 34th at the McDonnell Memorial Men’s 8-km race during the Arkansas Chili Pepper Invite last Friday. That field included 350 runners, including some from the Big 12 Conference, the Big Ten Conference and the SEC of Division I.
The Hornets will race again at the Tiger Open hosted by Fort Hays State University at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria on Saturday morning.
