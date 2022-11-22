The David Traylor Zoo was set aglow Tuesday night for the annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony, delighting children and adults alike.
Rick and Colleen Mitchell reserved the right to flip the switch this year with their grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remi. Eliza helped lead the countdown before flipping the lever, casting the zoo in the glow of over 20,000 feet of lights.
“We’ve never done it before so this year all the kids are here and it's the perfect opportunity to start a tradition,” Colleen Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the kids were excited about the opportunity to flip this year’s switch.
“They love the zoo and they love to be here any time, day or night,” Mitchell said. “Having a free zoo right here in town is pretty awesome.”
City Horticulturist Joshua Nelson said the process of setting up for the Zoo lighting is a long one - but was made a little easier thanks to some help from the Emporia Friends of the Zoo.
“This year, it was a little bit different because we had a lot of hail damage last year in December and so EFOZ and donors got together and helped order LED lights instead of incandescents,” Nelson explained. “The incandescents use a lot of power and they are not as bright and they are harder to work with.”
Thanks to the LED lights, not only was the process of putting up the lights easier, but the zoo’s glow was even brighter and more brilliant for the families in attendance.
Also, the mostly LED light display is better for the environment.
“We are at 95% LED this year, which is up from 65%, so we are really excited about that,” zoo director Lisa Keith said. “It really hits our mission of conservation and hopefully in the near future we will be able to hit that 100%.”
Keith said the lighting ceremony is really a way to give back to the community for everything they do for the zoo.
“The Emporia Friends of the Zoo and the City of Emporia work together in this venture and it's just one of those things that we decided to do to thank the community for supporting the zoo,” she said.
Additionally, the zoo teamed up with the Emporia Police Department Benefit Association for a second year, collecting donations for local youth in foster care.
“It’s a win-win,” Keith said. “It's something we can do to support the Police Benefit Association but it's also something that we can be proud of and support and hopefully help some children in need. I think it's a great partnership.”
Brittany Jones, EPD records tech, said any and all donations are appreciated.
“All the toys collected today during the toy drive are going to St. Francis Ministries and TFI Family Services,” she said. “Both of those organizations serve a bunch of local foster kids here in town and in our surrounding area, and we at the Emporia Police Department feel that it’s really important to still give back to our community and be involved in any way or capacity that we can. This is our chance to have a positive contact with anyone and everyone and make an impact on some little lives.”
The lights will stay up at the David Traylor Zoo through the first of the year from 6 p.m. to midnight.
