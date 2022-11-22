The David Traylor Zoo was set aglow Tuesday night for the annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony, delighting children and adults alike.

Rick and Colleen Mitchell reserved the right to flip the switch this year with their grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remi. Eliza helped lead the countdown before flipping the lever, casting the zoo in the glow of over 20,000 feet of lights.

