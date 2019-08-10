Thank you President Trump!
I want to say thank you to the greatest President in my 65-year lifetime! Our great President, Mr. Trump! I also want to say thank you to our classy and sincere First Lady and First Family!
I have never been more excited or more proud of our country than I am since we elected President Trump! I feel like a breath of fresh air finally has made its way into politics!
President Trump runs our country like a business, with a goal and keen eye for improving the lives of every single person in the USA.
The accomplishments he has completed in his first term have been phenomenal! You know the list, just look at our economy, yet the left can’t accept it! They call it Trump Derangement Syndrome! I think it’s funny that everything he does is so right and it drives them so crazy.
We all know a lot of the things he has had to fix have hurt, but he has had to correct a generation or more of failures that our previous so-called leaders failed to do!
President Trump is doing the right things and the hard things to make our country great again! Everything he is doing is in our best long-term interest! If you think those who do not like us are not in it for the long haul, you are sadly mistaken.
As the left goes to the gutter to trash our great President Trump and First family, just smile and realize “Trump 4-More Years!!” The facts speak louder than their lies ever will, and no matter what they say or do he will be our President in 2020!
Remember “Trump 4-More Years!!”
Dan Smoots
Emporia
(2) comments
How many businesses have a deficit of over $1 trillion a year? China recently announced it was halting all agriculture imports from the U.S. due to Trump's trade war. The U.S. economy has been improving steadily since 2010. While his tax breaks to the rich in this country has bolstered the market, there are still a number of indicators saying the economy is faltering. Trump is wrapped in racism and proud of it. We have groups like the neo-Nazis and the KKK marching in the streets in droves - something I thought we were done with in the 1960's. The number of verifiable lies told by Trump was more frequent than 1 per day over his first 2 years. Yes, you have Trump Derangement Syndrome. You should see some professional help.
This is just sad. For my sake I hope your 2020 predictions are wrong.
