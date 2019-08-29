What a surprise at the Emporia Farmer’s Market Saturday! A vendor from Madison had not only beautiful fresh chicken eggs, but quail eggs — by the dozen!
How could I resist?
The farmer explained that he has lots of quail. Some eggs they hatch, some they eat, some they sell and it’s been a bumper crop this year. This is not something I see every day, so I was very excited to get them home and start researching ways to prepare them.
Evidently, they taste just like chicken eggs, but have a bigger yolk-to-white ratio. They are so small they fall into the “kawaii” category: cute, cute, cute!
Quail eggs are common in the far East and Pacific islands, especially Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. The first time I had one, it was served as part of a sushi nigiri, salmon roe with a raw quail egg on top. Exotic! The next time it was a special meal with friends from Korea — tiny little quail eggs, hard-boiled and three to a skewer, stuck into a mango. Yum!
You can cook quail eggs exactly the same as chicken eggs. You simply need to adjust cook times for their size when boiling. The “interwebs” say that 5 – 6 quail eggs equal one chicken egg.
To hard-boil them, place eggs in cold water, bring to a boil and cook for 4 minutes. Soft-boiled eggs go 2 ½ - 3 minutes. Drain, rinse and, if you quickly plunge them into very cold water, they will peel easily. There is a thicker membrane between the shell and the white, so once you get that part going, the shell comes away in a fairly big chunk. Peel them immediately; if the egg interior cools down too much, you’ll lose the advantage.
The boiled eggs are ready for any dish you choose, from pasta to soup. You can even devil them, if you’re careful and patient. Andy made a pan of pasta carbonara with prosciutto and aged parmesan we picked up at Vault. He topped the dish with soft-boiled quail eggs and it was fantastic.
In the Philippines there is a dish called “kwek kwek.” Take the hard-boiled eggs and cut them in half. Coat them in flour and deep fry about 3 minutes. Serve this with sweet and sour sauce. Sounds like a great snack.
I found another traditional dish at Panlasongpinoy.com. Chicken Lomi is a Pacific island variant of chicken noodle soup, only with a thicker broth.
Lomi has lots of vegetables and chicken and is low in fat. Miki are a type of egg noodle, long and slightly smaller than fettucine. Skinny egg noodles are a good substitute.
You can also use whatever section of chicken you want, as long as the meat is thinly sliced to cook quickly. Green cabbage is fine, or try some bok choy.
Let’s get cooking!
Chicken Lomi
8 ounces or so fresh, flat miki noodles, fresh egg noodles or cooked, dried egg noodles
10 ounces boneless chicken breast sliced into thin pieces
1 cube chicken bouillon
1/2 medium cabbage, chopped
1 cup carrots, chopped
1/2 cup scallions, chopped
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, crushed
1 Tablespoon cornstarch
7 quail eggs, divided
6 to 7 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
3 Tablespoons cooking oil
Heat the oil in a cooking pot with a heavy bottom. Saute the garlic, onion, and carrots.
Add the sliced chicken. Cook until the chicken turns light brown.
Pour the water into the pot. Bring to a boil and add the bouillon cube.
Stir well to dissolve bouillon, cover the pot and cook the chicken between low to medium heat for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, boil four of the quail eggs. Use more if you want, as these will go into the soup when you are done.
Add cabbage, scallions and miki noodles and simmer for 8 - 10 minutes.
Crack the three raw quail eggs into a boil and whisk together. Next, whisk the egg into the broth, stirring continuously.
Add 1/4 cup water to cornstarch and stir to mix. Pour it into the pot and stir until the soup thickens.
Season with salt and ground black pepper to taste and add the boiled quail eggs back in to warm up, about 2 minutes.
Serve nice and hot and enjoy this island comfort food.
