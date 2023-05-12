Four Emporia High School student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Friday afternoon.
Two track athletes will be moving on to the next level. Hayden Basler will be attending Friends University for track and cross country. He plans on majoring in mechanical engineering.
“I’ve been running for six years, so getting the opportunity to continue means a lot to me,” Basler said. “I’ve been in contact with their coach for a while and I was looking for a small NAIA college. They have pretty good facilities and this was a great opportunity.
Kyle Obermeyer will be attending The University of Chicago. He plans to study neuroscience with the hope to do research on Alzheimer’s.
“I actually found Chicago on an online seminar with a bunch of schools, and everything about it stood out,” Obermeyer said. “It had everything I was looking for and even some things I didn’t know I really wanted. The academic reputation is amazing and I’m so honored to have a chance to go to a place like that.”
“As a coaching staff, we look for what we call C3 in our athletes: caring, courageous, competitors,” head coach Randy Wells said. “If you can find and instill those three traits, you’ve got a great chance to be successful for the rest of your life. These two definitely exemplify that.”
Kiana Flores-Delgado will be continuing her wrestling career at Ottawa University. She plans to major in secondary education and study art and music.
“I didn’t really like how I ended my season, so I’m excited to have a fresh slate and ready to go through the highs and lows of another season,” Flores-Delgado said. “I know Madelynn [Griffin] and Evelyn [Geronimo] go there and they need someone at [the] 170 [weight class], so it kind of led me toward there. It’s also close to home and I’m a very family-oriented person, so that was a main component.”
“Kiana came in as a freshman new to the sport and picked it right up,” head coach Shawn Russell said. “She’s a warrior and has a great heart. I couldn’t ask for a better role model for our team and we couldn’t be prouder of her.”
Rebecca Snyder will be continuing her basketball career at Washburn University. She is planning to study forensics and biology and having the Kansas Bureau of Investigation close to campus was a factor in her decision.
“It’s amazing that I get to continue with a sport that is so popular in my family,” Snyder said. “My brother plays at McPherson and my dad played in college, so I think it’s amazing that I get to continue that tradition. I felt really comfortable when I visited their campus. Their coaches and players were very welcoming.”
“She has been our best true post player that we’ve had since I’ve been here, and probably longer than that,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “She’s going to be super successful at Washburn and coaching her has been a true joy.”
