We, the Lyon County Republican Precinct Committee, would like to take a moment to show our support for a local businessman for having the courage to speak his mind.
Dan Smoots recently submitted an article to The Emporia Gazette Opinion page in support of President Trump. In his article, he stated a number of points that many in Emporia agree with.
After this article was published, there were a number of comments in the comment section of the online article that were advocating for a boycott of his business, and one went as far to say that if his company ever applied for any kind of grant or subsidized credit, that they would make sure that didn’t happen.
We in the Republican Party support a free and open exchange of ideas, but when political dialogue degrades to the level of threats and boycotts we heartily condemn such actions. The point is not lost on us that these measures have been employed on both sides of the political spectrum, but we here in Lyon County want to affirm our commitment to supporting our local businesses whether they agree with us politically or not.
Our founding fathers realized that in order to have a government that was truly “of the people and by the people,” we must be free to respectfully express our ideas and opinions in an open dialogue. When we attempt to censor people we stifle that dialogue and the problems we face never get solved.
We need to remember that we are a community of friends and neighbors and understand that we can have differing opinions while being respectful of each others’ views. That is where the roots of our freedom truly lie.
Peggy Mast,
Lyon County Republican Party Chair
Well said...
