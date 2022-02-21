TOPEKA – For the second year in a row, Emporia High’s Braxton Higgins won the 5-1A state diving championship.
Higgins finished with a final score of 428.15, putting him comfortably ahead of the 353.45 score of second-place finisher Cooper Cobb of Salina Central.
The junior led after five dives on Thursday and three dives on Friday before finally claiming his crown with three dives on Saturday.
Higgins won the 5-1A state diving championship in 2021 after an undefeated rookie season in the sport. He then claimed first place in every competition this season as well en route to his second title.
5-1A State Diving Results
- Braxton Higgins, Emporia, 428.15
- Cooper Cobb, Salina Central, 353.45
- Max Roh, Mill Valley, 353.25
- Cooper Burrus, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 352.10
- Dalton Fisher, Bishop Carrol, 344.35
- Jack Leavey, Bishop Miege, 341.65
- Jack Brewster, Bishop Carrol, 338.35
- Jaxon Trower, Bishop Carroll, 336.40
- Benjamin Helus, Buhler, 335.40
- Andrew Hartegan, St. James Academy, 324.20
- Alex Moeller, Aquinas, 314.05
- Haden Smith, Salina South, 311.30
- Zach Stephen, Bishop Carroll, 301.25
- Fabrizio Quiroz, Maize South, 281.50
- Carter Bowls, Maize South, 262.00
- Payton Frees, Buhler, 266.90
