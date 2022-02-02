A potentially bad connector is prompting a recall of some older-model Nissan cars. But a solution isn't ready yet.
KBB.com reports Nissan Rogues sold between 2014-16 have an electrical connector in a harness under the dashboard which could corrode. That can happen when water and salt from a driver's shoes gets in.
The corroded connector can increase the risk of a fire. It can also stop power windows and seats from working and drain the battery.
Nissan still is working on a remedy, so a notice to drivers will come in two parts. The first one announcing the recall is expected Wednesday, March 2. The second will come once a remedy is ready.
Drivers with questions about the recall can call Nissan customer service at 800-867-7669.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.