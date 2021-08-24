The second of three Vamos a Pescar events took place at the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center Saturday morning, allowing 50 families the opportunity to learn water safety.
Vamos a Pescar is a collaborative effort between Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, Emporia Migrant Education, What’s in Outdoors and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to promote outdoor activities for families in the area.
Vamos a Pescar is Spanish for “let’s go fishing” and is in its fifth year. In previous years, it has been limited to just 12 families and one event, but this year, thanks to a grant, it was able to expand to serve 50 families during three events.
The first event was held in May and focused on teaching fishing rules and regulations. Saturday’s session allowed families to learn and practice water safety by taking out kayaks into King Lake.
“It is very interesting for a lot of families because there were kids — older kids, like middle school, high school boys — that they really didn’t want to get in the kayak. ‘Oh, you’ll be fine, the water’s not that deep,’” said Sally Sanchez of HOTT. “So they got in. The minute they got in and started paddling, their smiles just lit. So now, a family said, ‘We’re going to go out and buy a kayak.’”
Sanchez said that at the first event in May, each participant was given their own fishing pole and tackle boxes and that many families had been able to use them throughout the summer.
“This is what it’s all about, exposing this sport that not a lot of families know about,” she said.
In Emporia, Vamos a Pescar began as a way to mark Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15), and while it has grown to include non-Hispanic families as well, it aims to introduce outdoor sports — especially fishing — to portions of the community that have been typically underrepresented.
Ernesto Flores, a fish biologist stationed at the KDWP office in Emporia, said that events like these are important to engage the Hispanic community, as the language barrier might limit some people’s ability to participate in outdoor activities.
“A lot of our regulations and stuff, a lot of the stuff we do is in English and most of our English-speaking constituents can pick up our regulations and understand what’s going on,” he said. “The fact that we can be out here and help mitigate that language barrier for some of our constituents here in Emporia is important because, like I said, everybody can take advantage of the outdoors.”
Flores said he was glad to be able to use his bilingual skills to serve as a role model for young people who are just dipping their toes into the world of fishing for the first time.
“A lot of these kids haven’t really fished or sometimes they just need somebody to kind of guide them and show them, give them some advice,” he said. “ … When I was going to school and learning all about fish, I had a multitude of questions. I was always asking, ‘Why do fish break the surface? Why are fish growing bigger?’ So if these kids have any particular questions, I’ll be there and hope to try to answer them and show them how you can enjoy the outdoors.”
Sanchez said she was very pleased that the event had grown over the past five years and that she hopes to continue to grow it in each subsequent year.
“It’s important for these families because a lot of these families don’t have the opportunity, don’t have the means to buy the equipment,” she said. “So this is kind of a little boost to help them, introduce them into this sport that they know about but they’ve never participated.”
Vamos a Pescar will conclude its 2021 programming with a fishing derby on Sept. 25.
