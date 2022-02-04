It’s cold outside. Snow is on the ground. The wind chill sneaks through the gaps in your clothing. Runny noses are instantaneous. Indoor activities seem prudent. But don’t tell that to the nearest cyclist. They’ll just pedal off.
Two brave cyclists pedaled off for the inaugural Snowball 550 bike ride Friday.
The Snowball ride is kind of an extension of September’s Cannonball 550. The Cannonball is a late summer ride spanning 550 miles of Kansas scenery and gravel roads.
“We’ve been doing what’s called the Cannonball 550 — 2021 was our fifth year to do that — and just kind of popped in my head, hey, maybe we should try to do a winter ride,” said event organizer and creator Matt Slater.
The Snowball ride begins in Emporia, heading southeast to Fredonia and Fort Scott, then looping back to Emporia. Map links are on the Kansas Cannonball 550 Facebook page.
Slater doesn’t charge an entry fee, and there is no support along the route. And it’s going to be cold as ice on Friday, ranging from 12 to 41 degrees, far from the comfortable 80-degree weather of September.
Slater said participants generate a significant amount of heat when riding but dressing for extra cold weather is wise.
“You’d probably put a beanie on underneath your helmet…I always tried to do layers…long john, and then I would wear like a softshell jacket,” he said.
He suggested finishing with a hard shell windproof-waterproof jacket on top. He also recommended gloves or handlebar pogies that block the wind and insulate your hands.
Slater said shoes are a toss-up.
“Some people get cold weather cycling shoes. I always just wore regular hiking boots. It just kind of depends on the person.”
GPS trackers are available for a fee but not required for participation.
And the ride isn’t really about speed either.
“Some people try to do it as fast as they can. … it’s really just more of a ride than it is a race…it’s basically you just show up, and you go ride,” Slater said.
Slater has been riding for more than a decade, but a wife and three kids have reduced the number of events he can take part in.
“But I’ve started doing this Cannonball thing, and honestly, it’s just kind of more of a way to give back to the bike community,” he said.
The Cannonball turnout averages around 20 to 30 riders from out of state and across Kansas.
“We had a guy from Minneapolis come down last year, a guy from Texas came down a couple times,” Slater said. “We’ve had Oklahoma, Colorado, Missouri…the two furthest would be Minneapolis and then Texas.
Slater obviously doesn’t do it for monetary gain, just a love for riding.
“It’s just kind of a fun thing to put on,” he said.
