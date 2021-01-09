What began as the routine process to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory ended in violence, Wednesday, as thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump mobbed the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.
Live video feeds on social media and news networks documented the rampage. Photographers captured images of destruction, fear and confusion as lawmakers and aides fled the building, shielded by Capitol Police.
Four people died on the grounds of the Capitol — three from medical emergencies and one from a gunshot wound — according to reports from the Associated Press. A Capitol Police officer was confirmed dead later.
By Wednesday night, the Capitol had been cleared. The Senate and House resumed proceedings and in the early hours Thursday morning, Biden’s victory had officially been confirmed.
From Emporia, community members responded with varying degrees of dismay. In the aftermath, they struggled with how things would look moving forward, and on how a severely fractured nation could heal.
“It starts with education,” said Jillian Hocking in a comment to The Gazette’s Facebook page. “Not prayer, not a deity telling anyone to be good. It’s positively silly to assume that a single deity covers the belief systems of millions of people. That’s not going to bring us together. Teach children civics, history, and maybe focus those subjects on the narratives that have been pushed aside. Teach empathy and personal responsibility.”
Nichole Rust said she believed the problem lay on both sides of the political spectrum.
“The general judgment on both sides if people disagree...” she wrote. “I’ve had friends for YEARS that are EMPORIANS that have jumped to hate and hostility because I have a different perspective than they do. Two years ago different opinions were celebrated, now NOPE.
“There’s even Facebook groups IN EMPORIA that encourage violence when people disagree. We can change NOTHING ANYWHERE if this attitude continues.”
Katy Peraza said people should strive to be kind every day.
“Be kind in your every day life,” she said. “Help, be good people. Don’t judge people by what they look like but who they are as people. If someone needs help, help. Stop being selfish people. That is what our country has become. Help me, before I help others. When we help others in need, we are filled. They are filled. So my advice is ... be kind. Be helpful to others. Say ‘hello,’ and ‘how are you?’ That’s all we can do after yesterday’s disaster.”
Adrian Mohling said misinformation was causing divisions between political factions. In order to come together as a nation, it was important to look for the truth.
“There is so much misinformation going around it’s hard to distinguish what’s true and what’s fabrication,” Mohling said. “But here are 2 solid facts, the left isn’t socialism and the right isn’t racist. We are all Americans.”
Travis Guthrie said term limits and starting over with new representation would begin the process of healing the fractures.
“Term limits and all new politicians,” he said. “It isn’t the left or right. It’s the 2 parties refusing to work together. Continuing to vote for the same individuals over and over hoping for something different is insanity. We are all unhappy. Being unhappy we turn on one another.”
Tracey Graham, however, disagreed with starting over completely.
“There are plenty of senators and representatives who work well with each other, but the ‘leadership’ blocks bills from moving forward,” she said. “Thanks to the good voters of [Georgia], that should improve markedly very soon.”
