Juniors and seniors in Emporia State University's Art Education department will host a group art exhibition titled "The Art of Education."
The show will be on display at the Gilson Gallery, second floor of King Hall, from March 6 through 24. The gallery is open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The participating artists are Emma Easter, Dean Fry, Macaela Garrett, William Hillyer, Richard Houk, Jamie Kalen, Abigail Nisly and Krista Wegerer. A reception for the collection will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., March 10, in King Hall. The reception is free, open to the public and refreshments will be provided.
"The Art of Education" is an atelier-themed show where a group of artists presents their works that illustrate the elements of art and principles of design. This show is both a demonstration of the individual artist's creative abilities, styles and mastery of their respective disciplines, as well as a celebration of the diversity of educational pedagogy that all of these future educators are bringing to the field.
"These eight art education students have worked tirelessly to not only demonstrate their mastery of art materials but to also incorporate their individual educational philosophies," said Dr. Charity Woodard, assistant professor of art education.
The artists are all art education majors in their third or fourth year at Emporia State. Their works represent a diverse range of two- and three-dimensional artwork.
