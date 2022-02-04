TAHLEQUAH, OKLA.–The Emporia State women’s basketball team overcame a slow start to knock off Northeastern State 72-69 Thursday evening.
The Hornets (11-9, 6-8 MIAA) shot just 25% (4 of 16) in the first quarter and trailed 18-9 after 10 minutes. However, they outscored the RiverHawks 27-14 in the second period and 23-19 in the fourth to pull out the nail-biter victory.
The 27 points in the second quarter were Emporia State’s most in a single period this season.
Ehlaina Hartman registered her first career double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three blocked shots. Tre’Zure Jobe scored 17 points and added four rebounds while Kali Martin had 13 points and three rebounds.
Victoria Price and Karsen Schultz each scored seven, but Price had five steals and five assists and Schultz had seven rebounds.
The Hornets shot just 36.6% (26 of 71) from the floor and 21.4% (6 of 28) from long range and were outrebounded 50-40. However, they outscored the RiverHawks in points off turnovers 16-6 and limited Northeastern State to 40.3% (25 of 62) shooting, including 21.4% (3 of 14) from the 3-point arc.
Maleeah Langstaff led the RiverHawks with 26 points, Zaria Collins scored 13 and Morgan Lee added 12.
Emporia State will head out on the road to take on Rogers State at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Hornets beat the Hillcats 88-74 on Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.