Courtesy ESU Athletics
KEARNEY, NEB. — No. 11 Emporia State dominated much of the match in a 4-1 win over Nebraska-Kearney on Sunday afternoon to improve to 15-2-1 on the season.
Mackenzie Dimarco started the scoring 14 minutes into the first half for the Hornets. The Hornets’ midfield pressure caused a turnover as the ball fell to Liz Palmer. Palmer played the ball into Dimarco, who was able to hold off the defender and slot the ball into the bottom right corner to put the Hornets up 1-0.
Exactly 60 seconds later, the Lopers responded with a goal off of a corner kick. Kylee Moore received the ball near the edge of the box and found the right side of the net to tie the match 1-1.
With just over 10 minutes left in the first half, Aislinn Hughes won another aerial battle in the box to score a headed goal off of a Hannah Woolery corner kick. The Hornets would maintain their 2-1 lead into the halftime break. The Hornets outshot the Lopers 11-5 in the first half.
After 24 minutesb in the second half, Emporia State was finally able to extend their lead thanks to the right foot of Kyleigh Roe. Dimarco chased down a ball played into the box before it ran out of bounds, controlled it and slotted it into the middle for Roe, who finished it off to give the Hornets a 3-1 lead over the Lopers.
With 15 minutes and change remaining, Dimarco was able to score her second goal of the match and her 18th of the season. Midfield pressure from the Hornets resulted in Roe playing the ball in to Dimarco, who spun the final defender before putting the ball past the Lopers goalkeeper.
For the match, Emporia State had a 25-6 advantage in shots, a 15-4 advantage in shots on goal, and led 3-1 in corner kicks.
The No. 11 Hornets will host the opening round of the MIAA Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 7. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m.
