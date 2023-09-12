Emporia State linebacker Chance Rodriguez was named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week after the Hornets held Northwest Missouri to their lowest regular season point total at Bearcat Stadium in six seasons.
Rodriguez totaled nine tackles, 2.5 for a loss, and two interceptions in Emporia State's 33-13 win at Northwest Missouri to snap the Bearcats' 18 game home field winning streak. The senior was a key defender late in the game with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions in the fourth quarter.
His first interception came with 8:27 left and ESU leading 25-7. The Hornets scored on the next offensive play to go up 33-7. The Bearcats then scored to pull within 33-13 with 4:08 remaining and ESU went three-and-out on their possession. Rodriguez then iced the game with his second interception when he wrestled the ball away from a Bearcat receiver with 1:40 left.
The Holcomb, Kan. native is tied for the MIAA lead with two interceptions and is fifth in the association in tackles for loss with 2,5 TFL this season.
Rodriguez and the rest of the Hornets will head to Tahlequah, Okla. on Saturday to wrap up a two game road trip. Kick-off for No. 12 Emporia State at Northeastern State is set for 6 p.m. from Doc Wadley Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.