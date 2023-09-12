Chance Rodriguez Award
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State linebacker Chance Rodriguez was named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week after the Hornets held Northwest Missouri to their lowest regular season point total at Bearcat Stadium in six seasons.

Rodriguez totaled nine tackles, 2.5 for a loss, and two interceptions in Emporia State's 33-13 win at Northwest Missouri to snap the Bearcats' 18 game home field winning streak. The senior was a key defender late in the game with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

