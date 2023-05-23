What happens when a dozen nurses get together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their nursing school graduation?
A lot of laughs, some pensive moments, and remembering special times that culminated in their 1973 graduation from the Newman Nursing School three-year nursing diploma program.
The women came from as far away as Massachusetts (Christine Stahlinski), Montana (Lorraine Ackerman), and Denver (Sheryl Byers). Some still live in the Emporia area.
The original class had 21 members, all women. Four have since passed away and five were unable to attend the reunion. Four are still working in nursing. Two members of the class were born at Newman Regional Health. The bonds from their shared time half a century ago remain strong.
“We slept in this building during our junior and senior years. We were the first ones who got to sleep in the new dorm — it had air conditioning,” one woman recalled.
That building is the current Cora Miller Hall adjacent to Newman Regional Health at 12th Avenue and Chestnut Street, and the starting place for a reunion tour of the nursing school facility and hospital. Steven Bazan, Newman Regional Health Business Development Director, led the Saturday afternoon tour, which would be followed by a festive reunion dinner at Union Street Social.
As the close-knit group of women trooped through the hallways and classrooms, memories poured out:
“We did injections on each other.”
“I learned I had a deviated septum when we were doing g-tubes on ourselves.”
“There was a lot of cryin’ and bleedin’ — it was wonderful!”
The old dorm where the women stayed when they first entered the program had no air conditioning. When men came to visit, they were met at the door by the housemother and had to sign in. Freshmen were required to be in for the night by 7 p.m.
Giggles erupted when someone remembered keeping beer on the windowsill of a dorm room. The dorm housemother lived near the building entrance. Nursing student residents had to sign in and out, including the time of their leaving and coming back.
“Usually she’d see you — and she knew if you came home in a different state than when you left.”
“They called us the Newman nuns, because we were so cloistered. When we went to classes at C of E [College of Emporia campus], we were kind of a shock to those wild kids from back East.”
“We had to wear dresses to classes at C of E — no jeans were allowed.”
“We were very close.”
Lydia “Lil” Rider and Irma Hillibert did most of the organizing for the almost impromptu reunion.
“It was planned mostly by phone,” Rider confided. “I don’t use email. I contacted Steven about the tour of the school and the hospital.”
The women remembered traveling as a group to Kansas City to pick out the uniforms they graduated in. All identical crisp white cotton dresses with a white collar and white shoes, white hose, and white caps to match, but, being the 1970s, they did have to shorten their skirts.
Nursing pins were awarded at the graduation ceremony in the spring of 1973. Many of the nurses still have their pins. Their capping ceremony occurred when they were freshmen.
“I only wore my cap for a couple of years. It kept getting knocked off in the ER.”
“Remember taking our state boards?” one of the women asked.
“And the lights went out!” the group chorused back.
The Class of ‘73 was the only nursing class in which everyone passed their state boards. In fact, the class had the highest scores in the state.
“We were a diploma school. Now it’s a degree program affiliated with Emporia State University.”
During the tour of the hospital, from the basement to the fourth floor, more memories were shared.
“The ER was just one room with two beds. It was not staffed if there weren’t any patients.”
“A bunch of us worked during school — evenings and weekends.”
“I remember working nights and somebody rode downstairs from the second floor on the dumbwaiter.”
“Seems like we knew every nook and cranny of this place.”
“The head nurse did not like seniors.”
“Charge nurses went into the restroom and opened a window to smoke. Doctors just smoked at their desks. The only way you ever got a break was to go out and smoke.”
“We loved the kitchen ladies. They were so good to us! It was good food then. I remember they’d make us over-easy eggs on the grill.”
“It’s changed so much.”
“It’s a beautiful connection,” Bazan said, “between Newman Regional Health’s 100th year and their 50th. I hear the same inspiration from today’s nursing students. It’s a reminder of hope.”
“Even though it was only a three-year program, we got the best education and the best experience,” the women wholeheartedly agreed.
