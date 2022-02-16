Most area squads were in action Tuesday night, with a few facing each other in out-of-league contests.
GIRLS
Northern Heights knocked off Olpe 57-51, moving the Wildcats to 12-5 while the Eagles fell to 7-12. Aubrey Hinrichs led Northern Heights with 15 points while Makenna French had 13 and Teagan Hines had 12. Kadey Robert scored 11 for Olpe while Makenna Broyles scored 10. The Eagles will play at Remington on Friday while the Wildcats will head on the road to take on Hartford.
Madison used a big first quarter to defeat Chase County 43-33. The black and gold Bulldogs jumped ahead 14-3 after one period and held that lead throughout as they pushed their record to 11-6 on the year. The red and black Bulldogs dropped to 7-11. Sarah Miser scored 18 points for Madison and Yolaine Luthi had 11. Leaya Francis led Chase County with 14 points. Madison will host Lyndon on Friday. Chase County will play at Mission Valley on Thursday and at Centre on Friday.
Hartford edged out Rural Vista 27-25 to improve to 11-7. The Jaguars will host Northern Heights on Friday.
Lebo did not play Tuesday and will host Southern Coffey County on Friday.
BOYS
Olpe throttled Northern Heights 68-24. The Eagles ran their winning streak to 19 in a row and sit at 19-1 while the Wildcats dipped to 5-13. Derek Hoelting put up 22 points for Olpe while Damon Redeker put up 11 and Blake Redeker added nine. Braden Heins led Northern Heights with eight points and Kolden Ryberg had seven. Olpe will play Remington on the road Friday and Northern Heights will compete at Hartford.
Madison eased past Chase County 51-34. Madison improved to 14-3 on the year while Chase County slipped to 8-10. Madison will host Lyndon on Friday and Chase County will host Mission Valley on Thursday.
Hartford snuck past Rural Vista 43-41 to boost its record to 4-14 this season. The Jaguars will welcome in Northern Heights on Friday.
Lebo did not play Tuesday and will host Southern Coffey County on Friday.
