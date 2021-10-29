If you've been waiting to see frost on the pumpkin, Saturday morning could be the time.
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory early Friday for Emporia and much of eastern Kansas. It will last from 3:00-9:00 a.m.
The overnight low in Emporia is forecast to be above freezing, at 36 degrees. But the advisory notes that frost can be fatal for “sensitive outdoor vegetation” if it's not covered.
“Calm winds under clear skies Friday night into Saturday morning will cause low temps to fall,” a related message said.
A calm wind will be welcomed by some, after Thursday's blustery day. The highest recorded gust at Emporia Regional Airport was 49 miles per hour, during the afternoon.
The airport received 1.37 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday. A station three miles northwest of town had 1.05 inches.
With no rain in the forecast this weekend, the airport apparently will finish October with 7.49 inches of rain. That's more than twice the normal for Emporia. But 2018 was wetter than that, at 8.42 inches.
If frost is not enough, the extended forecast for Emporia now includes a 20-percent chance of snow early Tuesday and Wednesday.
