Trox Gallery and Gifts is celebrating the new location of the Jerry Lynn Troxell Memorial Gallery — and the gallery’s namesake — with a special reception.
The store is named after Jerry Troxell, a former Emporia High School teacher who taught art for 36 years. He died in 2015. Owner Kaila Mock said Troxell was her favorite teacher during her time at Emporia High School. She also had the opportunity to work with him at the Emporia Arts Council. Mock first opened Trox in March 2020 as the first Emporia Main Street incubator space business with a goal to assist up-and-coming artists with professional development and “get people excited about art.”
She recently moved her business to its permanent location at 715 Commercial St., sharing a space with Gravel City Roasters. When planning the first exhibition in her new location, Mock said it didn’t take long to determine whose art she wanted to highlight.
“As plans began to solidify for the move from the Incubator Space to Trox Gallery’s permanent location, I knew that I wanted my first show at 715 Commercial St. to be a retrospective of Jerry Troxell’s work,” Mock said. “Jerry epitomized my second objective: to include as many artists as possible and get people excited about art. Jerry Troxell taught drawing and painting at Emporia High School for 36 years and influenced countless young artists, myself included.
“Jerry was the kind of teacher that really paid attention to his students and refused to leave anyone behind. He had a way of drawing people in, even the kids that only took his class to get the ‘easy A.’ That is what I truly want to accomplish with Trox Gallery and Gifts — give as many artists as possible the means to express themselves, and to draw in members of the community to enjoy those artistic expressions.”
And, Troxell has a strong presence in the gallery: a self-portrait painted in the 1970s hangs behind the register.
Mock said “Remembering Jerry Troxell” features a collection of paintings completed by Troxell throughout his life. The paintings are on loan to the gallery from private owners. A closing reception celebrating the collection is planned for 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the gallery.
“If you would like to come by Trox Gallery at 715 Commercial St. to see an exhibition commemorating Trox Gallery’s namesake and celebrate a remarkable man, all are welcome,” Mock said. “This will also be the last day of the show, as the friends and family who lent me Jerry’s beautiful paintings will be taking them home.”
Those who come out to see the exhibition are encouraged to leave a memory about Troxell in a comment book. If they didn’t know him, Mock said they can leave memories about their own favorite teachers instead.
“I always have a comment book in the gallery for viewers to communicate with the artist, but for this exhibition I asked viewers to share their favorite memories of Jerry, or if they didn’t know Jerry to tell me about their favorite teacher,” she said. “The book will stay with me at Trox Gallery, but I will make copies for Jerry’s friends and family and anyone who asks for a copy.”
Sharing the space
Mock said responses to the new location have been overwhelmingly positive with people enjoying the atmosphere.
“Visitors have commented that the atmosphere is welcoming and cozy, and the flow between the gift shop, art gallery, and coffee shop is organic and effortless,” she said.
Angie Baker, who owns Gravel City Roasters, agreed.
“I love, love, love the new space,” she said. “It’s very bright and airy, even on dark cloudy days. My plants are very happy here.”
Baker credited her “amazing staff” for making the move from 608 Commercial St. possible and earning the business a regular customer-base.
“I’m pretty selective with who I hire and that is because I can’t be in the business all the time,” she said. “I need to feel comfortable that my staff is representing the business well — and they do. They are incredible.”
Baker said sharing a space with the gallery and gifts store is a great fit that didn’t take much convincing.
“When Kaila was considering opening her gallery and gifts store, we floated the idea of buying a building together,” she said. “The Emporia Main Street incubator space was made available to her and I’m glad she took advantage of that. Later, as the opportunity was presented to us to move in together, it really didn’t take much convincing. Our two businesses complement each other very much. I truly feel like our collaboration will help us both in many ways.”
Mock said there are more big exhibitions coming up at the gallery, including Emporia State University senior shows and local artists showcasing new projects. But first? It’s time for the holidays.
“Next up in the gallery is the 2nd Annual Trox-Mas Holiday Sale,” she said. “If you are an artist and have an exhibition proposal, send me an email at troxgallery@gmail.com and let’s talk about how to make it happen.”
Trox Gallery and Gifts is open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday.
Gravel City Roasters is open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday.
