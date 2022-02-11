Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a proclamation Thursday declaring next week Wildfire Awareness Week. But in Chase and Lyon Counties, Friday is preview day.
“Very high fire danger conditions are anticipated across... the area,” a National Weather Service advisory said Friday morning. “Burning is not recommended” during the afternoon, it added.
That's because wind gusts could peak at 31 miles per hour in Emporia, while relative humidity levels could be as low as 32%.
“Fires will spread rapidly and will burn very efficiently,” a weather service briefing said.
A red flag warning is in effect for counties west of Salina.
A passing cold front is a main reason for the gusty wind. It might bring a few passing sprinkles, but primarily is bringing northwest breezes which the area will feel all weekend.
The high temperature Saturday is forecast at 35 degrees, followed by 39 Sunday. While warmer days are coming early next week, the long-range forecast now includes a chance for rain or snow next Wednesday night and Thursday.
