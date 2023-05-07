Commercial Street came alive with food, music, dancing and more for the annual Cinco De Mayo celebration.
Hundreds packed into downtown Emporia to try one of the many food, drink and snack options, listen to musical stylings of Erick Sánchez, Jaime Izaguirre, Ladee J and the Orquesta Cambalache and enjoy the dance performances from Raíces Hispanas Grupo Folklórico and the Latin Fit Zumba group.
The day was packed with CincoK race in the morning, Los Puentes graduation, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow scholarship recognition, royalty coronation and more.
H.O.T.T. members Irma Raygoza, Sandy Barajas and Yesenia Ocampo said it was exciting to see the amount of people who come out for the festival every year, with this year being no exception.
“The day is beautiful, the atmosphere is perfect,” Raygoza said. “There is so much to this that we are excited about.”
“We are very blessed to have our community support,” Barajas added.
This year, Emporium Anyelina Torres was named the Cinco de Mayo Queen, Juliet Mallon was named the Princess and H.O.T.T. was able to give out around 20 scholarships to local hispanic youth. The scholarships are matched through Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College.
Raygoza said this year is especially exciting, as the participation in the scholarship program - which generates funds from donations and volunteer efforts from the Cinco De Mayo royalty candidates - has risen since its lull during COVID.
“This year is amazing,” she said. “These girls were so creative and into it. We have so many students who are going to benefit from this which is something that we are so excited about. That is the main purpose of this event and we are super proud of all the candidates and this event in general.”
Ocampo, who has been a member of H.O.T.T. for less than a year, said seeing the festival build back up after COVID has been great to watch.
“Everybody has been willing to participate and help us out,” Ocampo said. “Grateful for that and blessed to see that happening.”
Vendors ranged from CareArc and Crosswinds to Leap of Faith Martial Arts and Emporia Main Street.
Emporia Spanish Speakers was busy signing residents up to join the conversation groups, Los Puentes children’s program and more. Board member Viviana Gutierrez said ESS makes a point to be present in spaces where Hispanic culture is celebrated.
“We want to represent our community and also get others involved in our community. Of course there is the attraction of food or drinks that brings people together, but there is more to it,” Gutierrez said. “Part of what we do is conversation groups where our English-speaking community and our Spanish-speaking community can come together and have a conversation. It just starts with a conversation.”
While learning the language is an important step, learning, understanding and respecting the culture is also an important part of what ESS does.
“You don’t know what you don’t know, so until you experience something different, experience that culture shock, you’ll have a better understanding and understand your neighbor better, understand your co-workers better,” Gutierrez said. “Different cultures, different traditions, it all represents a person and you have to understand all of that to understand a person.”
The Cinco De Mayo festival is organized each year by the Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow. For more information or to join the organization, visit https://www.hottfiesta.com/.
