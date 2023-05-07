Commercial Street came alive with food, music, dancing and more for the annual Cinco De Mayo celebration.

Hundreds packed into downtown Emporia to try one of the many food, drink and snack options, listen to musical stylings of Erick Sánchez, Jaime Izaguirre, Ladee J and the Orquesta Cambalache and enjoy the dance performances from Raíces Hispanas Grupo Folklórico and the Latin Fit Zumba group.

