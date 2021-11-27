The Emporia High girls basketball team has put the Centennial League and Class 5A on notice: the Spartans are coming for you.
“The league’s looking at us going, ‘You’d better watch out. Emporia can get you,’” said ninth-year Spartan head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “And that’s a fun feeling to just smirk and smile and be like, ‘You bet we can, so you’d better prepared for us.’”
To be fair, there’s plenty of reason to be confident. With three returning starters, eight seniors and an experienced varsity bench that runs 10 deep, this season marks the culmination of a rebuild that has been years in the making.
“This senior group, when they came in their freshman year, we were lower than we should have been,” Dorsey said. “They came and helped pick us back up, which we knew would happen, and then they’ve slowly improved us to last year’s third-place finish in the league. It’s their time.”
The expectation for this year is plain and simple.
“We expect to be at the top,” Dorsey said.
Depth will benefit the Spartans in that endeavor. The majority of Emporia’s scoring from last year will be back, as only two seniors graduated from the 2020-21 squad.
“At a 5A school, without depth, it’s hard to be competitive,” Dorsey said. “Right now, I feel like my top three or four kids probably match with a lot of our league schools’ top three or four. But I firmly believe our fifth through eighth or ninth man is where we’re going to excel because they’re just so strong. We don’t drop at all.”
In fact, the players that make up this season’s roster have such vast experience and a wealth of talent that Dorsey said the girls on her junior varsity squad could play varsity at other schools.
“You’re going to watch the JV kids and be like, ‘Damn,’” she said. “There’s some kids that can play at [varsity] level. I just don’t have room for them.”
Early returns suggest that the whole is even greater than the sum of its parts. Dorsey said her team works incredibly well together, almost at an instinctual level, and that the team’s leaders are nearly of a mind with their head coach.
“I am solely almost a facilitator at this point, and that’s how it should be if those seniors have the reins and the returners, all of them,” she said. “There’s enough leaders out there that they know what needs to be done. They understand the expectation and they enforce it. … They do a lot of the playcalling. I also get the final say, but they’re looking at me and we’re on the same page.”
The Spartans will look to build off of last year’s 15-7 season, which ended unexpectedly with a shocking 37-27 home loss to Seaman in the sub-state championship on March 5. That night has haunted Dorsey ever since because she knows hers was the better team in that game.
But the fact of the matter is that Emporia simply didn’t get the job done and neither Dorsey nor her coaching staff nor her players are interested settling for in moral victories and silver linings.
“We’re not going to celebrate the mediocrity,” she said. “When we talk about not quitting or, ‘Oh, our kids didn’t quit,’ well, they’re not supposed to quit. They’re not supposed to be out there if they’re going to quit. We’re not going to tolerate that. What we’re trying to achieve is top-notch.”
And thankfully, many of her players have experience with achieving at high levels, as a significant nucleus of the basketball team made up a significant nucleus of this year’s volleyball team, which went 26-12 en route to a state tournament appearance.
Dorsey believes that “success will breed success” and that the Spartans’ triumphs on the volleyball court will be a launchpad to triumphs on the basketball court.
“Now they’ve tasted it,” she said. “Now they’re going, ‘That was kind of cool. How do we get back?’ It’s just a contagious feeling. Now they’re walking around with their chests out and their heads a little bit higher, going, ‘Hey, we went to state. Let’s do it again.’”
A berth in the 5A state tournament is the benchmark for success this year, Dorsey said. The checkpoints along the way will be the reactions of opposing coaches after their teams have gone up against Emporia.
“What I want to hear is coaches going, ‘God dang, they’re tough, they’re everywhere. They’re little ninjas flying around out there,’” she said. “When I hear that, I’ll know we’ve done something right.”
The Spartans will tip off their season at Highland Park on Dec. 3.
