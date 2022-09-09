US-NEWS-WEA-EARL-MCT

Hurricane Earl was turning away from Bermuda Friday morning. Forecasters say it could become a "powerful post-tropical cyclone" Saturday.

 National Hurricane Center

Chase and Greenwood Counties are on notice for Friday night. Lyon County? Not so much.

The National Weather Service advised early Friday that an isolated thunderstorm could develop in central Kansas during the evening. It would not be severe, but “could produce gusty winds up to 50 miler per hour.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.