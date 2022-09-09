Chase and Greenwood Counties are on notice for Friday night. Lyon County? Not so much.
The National Weather Service advised early Friday that an isolated thunderstorm could develop in central Kansas during the evening. It would not be severe, but “could produce gusty winds up to 50 miler per hour.”
But forecasters have moved the chance for rain in Emporia back from Friday, as a cold front may be slowing down.
A slight 20% chance for rain now exists Saturday afternoon, going up to 50% Saturday night.
The first real cold front of fall will leave Patriot Day temperatures in the fifties Sunday morning, with a high of 77 degrees. But 90s are forecast to return in the middle of next week.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a high of 88 degrees Thursday, which is four degrees above normal. The area remains without any rain for September.
