Special to The Gazette

Exciting changes are on the horizon for the Wabaunsee school district and the Flint Hills League. Recently, administration from Wabaunsee and FHL member schools met to discuss expanding the league’s membership. The formal approval of Wabaunsee’s request to join the league was made in April, and anticipation is building as the official start date of the 2024-2025 school year approaches.

