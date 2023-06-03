Exciting changes are on the horizon for the Wabaunsee school district and the Flint Hills League. Recently, administration from Wabaunsee and FHL member schools met to discuss expanding the league’s membership. The formal approval of Wabaunsee’s request to join the league was made in April, and anticipation is building as the official start date of the 2024-2025 school year approaches.
As a current member of the Mid-East League, Wabaunsee has made the decision to join the FHL due to the impending departure of Rock Creek and the MEL’s planned merger with the Big 7 League.
The Flint Hills League, formed in 2004, currently consists of Central Heights (Richmond), Chase County (Cottonwood Falls), Council Grove, Lyndon, Mission Valley (Eskridge), Northern Heights (Allen), Osage City and West Franklin (Pomona).
With Wabaunsee’s upcoming membership in the FHL, there is a sense of excitement and anticipation for what the future holds for both the school district and the league. The 2024-2025 school year promises to be a thrilling one for all involved.
