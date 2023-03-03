The Emporia High School bowling teams finished eighth and 10th at the Class 5-1A state tournament on Thursday in Wichita.
The girls finished eighth with a series of 2,711. Brittany Mohling led Emporia with a 543 series. She finished 23rd individually.
Olivia Boettcher (26th) and Darby Hauff (35th) also bowled 500 series with a 537 and 516, respectively.
The boys placed 10th with a series of 3,069. Colton Swift led Emporia with a 670 series and an 11th-place finish.
Nate Green (573 – 49th place), Khalil Sanchez (543 – 59th), Morgan Liggett (505 – 74th) and Adam Kamprath (501 – 75th) bowled 500 series.
