The Emporia High School cross country team hosted the annual Emporia Invitational at Jones Park on Saturday morning.

The Spartans had four medal winners in the meet. Junior Micah Sheffy-Harris finished 13th in the girls varsity 5000-meter run with a time of 20:22. Sophomore Daghyn True placed 18th in the boys varsity run with a time of 16:53.1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.