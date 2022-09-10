The Emporia High School cross country team hosted the annual Emporia Invitational at Jones Park on Saturday morning.
The Spartans had four medal winners in the meet. Junior Micah Sheffy-Harris finished 13th in the girls varsity 5000-meter run with a time of 20:22. Sophomore Daghyn True placed 18th in the boys varsity run with a time of 16:53.1.
Both Sheffy-Harris and True agreed that racing at their home course gives them an advantage when it comes to race time.
“We know the course really well, so it’s just about getting out there and competing really hard,” Sheffy-Harris said.
“Usually, I take things meet by meet,” True added. “But this meet I definitely have an advantage because I know the course better in terms of footing and stuff like that. It played a part in the strategy today.”
The Spartans had two medalists in the girls JV race. Junior Sophia Ruvalcaba took first place with a time of 21:55.3, while sophomore Leanna Lewis placed sixth with 22:59.6. Robinson feels that Ruvalcaba is nearly ready for a move up to the varsity squad.
“She’s been battling some injuries, so that’s why she’s been doing some JV races. They’re a little less intense,” Robinson said. “As of right now, I feel like she’s proven herself and as long as she has good practices, it looks like she’ll earn a varsity spot soon.”
The boys varsity finished eighth as a team with 225 points. The girls took seventh with 144 points. Junior varsity girls finished fourth (109).
Emporia’s next meet will be at the Baldwin Invitational in Baldwin City on Sept. 17. But Robinson enjoys hosting the Emporia meet every year.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Robinson said. “This is one of the only meets of the year that we go where you get a lot of teams from the northern and southern part of the state because we’re right in the middle. To be able to host this many athletes at this venue and have all the fans out is awesome.”
The Emporia girls tennis invite at Emporia High School was shortened due to rain.
Kali Keough was set to play the top seed Jill Harkin of Manhattan for first place in singles, while Darian Chadwick was going to play for 11th. Keough won her previous three matches, 8-1, 8-4, 8-6.
In doubles, Lillee Frank and Peyton Chanley would have played for third place and Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso were ready to play for ninth place.
They will next play in a duel at Andover Central on Sept. 13.
