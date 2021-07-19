Theater came to the Boat House at Peter Pan Park over the weekend during Shakespeare for Kids Friday and Saturday night.
The event hosted by We are Emporia Arts Council Theatre — or WEACT — featured scenes from four different plays by the Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare, performed by local children: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Hamlet,” “The Two Gentlemen of Verona,” and “Romeo and Juliet.”
WEACT’s co-president Tonya Starr, who co-directed the performance with Leia Starr, said she wasn’t sure what to expect auditions-wise due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. She was ecstatic with the turnout.
“I think that we had a really great turnout both nights,” Starr said. “I was really happy. Like I said, I wasn’t expecting a lot of kids, and the fact that I got eight kids to come out and do this after COVID was just amazing and I couldn’t be happier with that.”
Because the performances were held outside, Starr wanted to keep the costumes simple.
“We usually just do a show shirt; and we let them decorate it however they want and shorts, and we just put props on top of it,” Starr said. “We have used this space before. It is perfect for theater, and I love being out here at the Boat House Theater.”
With less than three weeks of rehearsal, the kids were able to learn all of their lines quickly and blow the audience away with their acting skills during the performance.
“[They rehearsed] Monday - Friday — no Saturdays; and actually I gave them a couple of days off so even less than that,” Starr said. “They were just brilliant.”
Starr said her favorite part about these summer theater productions is that a variety of different kids come to participate. Some come from out of town, and many of them have a different skill set when they begin.
“We have one that’s not even from Emporia but she’s here over the summer visiting her grandparents,” she said. “We’ve got one who has been homeschooled her whole life and has never done anything like this, another one that’s never acted before and a few others that are consummate actors who love theater. It’s just fun to introduce kids to theater, to reintroduce them or to expand what they already know.”
Leia Starr also enjoyed working with the group over the summer.
“I really loved working with the kids and seeing them grow,” she said. “They did such a good job, I just love being a part of it.”
WEACT is planning an adaptation of “Puss in Boots” for summer 2022.
“Next summer, we’re hoping to get a larger cast because we are wanting to do an adaptation of Puss in Boots, but it’s like a cast of 15, so I’ve got to get more kids out to audition,” Starr said.
