The Emporia High girls basketball game at Hayden Friday night has been postponed to Feb. 1 and the tip-off of the varsity boys game Friday has been moved to 6 p.m.
The junior varsity girls game against Hayden has also been called off while the JV boys game will start at 4:30 p.m.
The varsity girls squad will be back in action at home against Highland Park at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, but there will be no JV girls game that day as the JV girls schedule has been paused for seven days.
The Hayden-Emporia girls matchups will be at 4:30 p.m. for JV and 6 p.m. for varsity on Feb. 1 in Topeka. The Spartan boys host Highland Park that day.
