A website which keeps track of such things says Tuesday is “National Big Wind Day.” Given the forecast for the Emporia area, that's both ironic and ominous.
A midday update from meteorologists in Topeka put the Emporia area in a zone where thunderstorms are likely between 9 p.m. and midnight.
"The greatest hazard from a line of storms will be damaging winds to around 65 miles per hour," The National Weather Service briefing said, "but a weak tornado within the line cannot be ruled out."
A cold front could drop 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain on the area, with scattered locations receiving more than an inch.
The Emporia Senior Center canceled evening bingo as a precaution.
Emporia State University tried to stay ahead of the storm, by moving up the start of its home baseball game against Pittsburg State from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The wind gusted above 50 miles per hour at Emporia Municipal Airport during the early afternoon. An official wind advisory began at noon.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” an NWS statement said.
Chase and Lyon Counties are at level three of a five-point scale for thunderstorms from an approaching cold front.
“The primary hazard being damaging wind gusts and weak tornadoes embedded within the line,” the NWS said.
Warm sunshine before the front arrives is not likely to help, as a high of 84 degrees can add fuel to the system.
The wind should shift after midnight, with rain stopping by 10 a.m. Wednesday. Then the temperature could drop to freezing Wednesday night.
As for that “Big Wind”: NationalDayCalendar.com says the strongest wind ever recorded in the U.S. occurred on April 12, 1934. It was 231 miles per hour at Mount Washington, New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.