Abbey Ward

Emporia State’s Abbey Ward

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State softball team is 1-3 at the ESU Classic after four games over the weekend.

The Lady Hornets defeated Sioux Falls in the opening game of the weekend, 4-1. Sioux Falls got on the board first with a double in the top of the first. But that would be all Lady Hornet started Josie Harrison would allow, as she tossed a complete game with six strikeouts to record the win.

