The Emporia State softball team is 1-3 at the ESU Classic after four games over the weekend.
The Lady Hornets defeated Sioux Falls in the opening game of the weekend, 4-1. Sioux Falls got on the board first with a double in the top of the first. But that would be all Lady Hornet started Josie Harrison would allow, as she tossed a complete game with six strikeouts to record the win.
Emporia State tied the game in the bottom of the second when McKensy Glass singled in Roni Raines.
The Hornets would take the lead in the fifth when Haley Garrett led off with a walk and pinch runner Savanna Schenkel stole second before advancing to third on a wild pitch. She was able to beat out the throw to the plate when Emma Furnish hit a grounder to short. Lexi Williams drove in Furnish with a single to give ESU a 3-1 lead.
Alexis Dial walked, stole second and scored on a double by Raines in the sixth.
The Lady Hornets lost the second game on Saturday to Winona State, 11-2 in five innings and were shut out on Sunday to Minnesota State – Mankato (5-0) and Oklahoma Baptist (4-0).
Emporia State (6-4) continues the classic at the Trusler Sports Complex continues today with games against Concordia – St.Paul at 12:15 p.m. and Missouri – St. Louis at 2:30 p.m.
