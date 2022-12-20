The Emporia Granada Theatre was filled with the joyful sounds of Christmas as the Emporia Municipal Band concluded its 80th season with a new director and old musical favorites Sunday afternoon.
Horn player and long-time Emporia Municipal Band member Terissa Ziek said, “It’s going to be a fun concert. We’re excited to introduce Nancy [Riecker] as our new conductor, and it’s a pleasure to have James [Davis] back to conduct a piece. And we’re forever grateful to our sponsors and friends.”
Dee Schwinn greeted guests and handed out commemorative 80th anniversary cups adorned with ribbons and a chocolate kiss. Schwinn encourages others to join her in supporting the band via the Emporia City Band Fund administered by the Emporia Community Foundation.
Nancy Riecker took up the conductor’s baton for the band at the end of the summer season this past August. She’s played flute with the Emporia Municipal Band since 2002. She was unaware, when she applied for the position, that she would become the band’s first female director in its 80-year history.
“This Christmas concert is always our gift back to the city,” Riecker said. “We are so glad to be here in the beautiful Granada Theatre and give a concert for everybody to enjoy and get into the holiday spirit.”
Riecker’s debut included many traditional favorites, from the Strauss “Radetzky March,” complete with audience clapping, to crowd favorite “Sleigh Ride.’’ A new addition to the program was the Percy Faith “Brazilian Sleigh Bells,” evoking a Christmas dance party mood. An enthusiastic audience appreciated the band’s polished performance and heartily joined in to sing familiar Christmas carols. Riecker thanked the Friends of the Emporia Municipal Band for their loyal support and the Emporia Granada Theatre staff for hosting the event.
James Davis, former Emporia Municipal Band conductor, retired this summer but returned to conduct the final piece on the program. The band traditionally ends each concert with the Kansas state song, “Home on the Range.” Sunday’s concert ended with a variation of the familiar tune, “Christmas on the Range.”
“The band has been my lifelong friend,” Davis said. “I’ve played with the band longer than I’ve known my wife! I love the music and I love the people, and it is satisfying to know that the band is in good hands with Nancy.”
Boy Scout Troop 158 presented and retired the colors for the event. Many band members were attired in their festive holiday best, including Hunter Fesenmeyer, an Emporia State University Music Education student who hails from Gardner, Kan. Fesenmeyer, clad in a snazzy electric blue suit decorated with holiday designs, has played trombone with the band for three years. Band members come from all walks of life and all levels of musicianship, and range in age from high schoolers to grandparents. Musicians encouraged others in the community to audition for the band.
Stacey Schneider is the Emporia Granada Theatre Interim Director. Raised in Emporia, she has fond memories of growing up with city band concerts, both in the summer and at the holidays.
“It is such a pleasure to host the Emporia Municipal Band Christmas concert as our final event for 2022, as they complete their 80th season,” she said.
“I love this! It just makes you smile!” Kathie Buckman said as the municipal band played the opening strains of “Jingle Bells Forever,” a Christmas rendition of the familiar Sousa march “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Learn more about the Emporia Municipal Band on their Facebook page. Join the Friends of the City Band or make a donation to the band at the Emporia Community Foundation website, https://www.emporiacf.org/donate.cfm?fid=1257#top-of-form. The band is actively recruiting musicians and substitute players. Contact director Riecker about auditions at embpersonnel@gmail.com. The Emporia Municipal Band plays concerts in Fremont Park on Thursdays at 8 p.m. during June and July. The 2023 season opens on May 29 with their Memorial Day Concert. The first summer season concert is June 1.
