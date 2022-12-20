The Emporia Granada Theatre was filled with the joyful sounds of Christmas as the Emporia Municipal Band concluded its 80th season with a new director and old musical favorites Sunday afternoon.

Horn player and long-time Emporia Municipal Band member Terissa Ziek said, “It’s going to be a fun concert. We’re excited to introduce Nancy [Riecker] as our new conductor, and it’s a pleasure to have James [Davis] back to conduct a piece. And we’re forever grateful to our sponsors and friends.”

