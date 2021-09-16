The Making Kansas Bus Tour made a stop in Emporia Thursday at Sauder Custom Fabrication Inc.
The tour is a collaboration by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, Kansas Manufacturing Solutions and Kansas Chamber to highlight the manufacturing industry in the state. The stop included a discussion about manufacturing in Emporia and a tour of the Sauder facility. Other stops include Atchison, Dodge City, Great Bend, Hutchinson, Leavenworth, Manhattan, Olathe, and Pittsburg. The tour kicked off on Sept. 13.
"Our main goal is to raise awareness about the manufacturing industry, and awareness about great products that are made here," said Sherriene Jones-Sontag, Kansas Chamber of Commerce vice-president. "A lot of Kansans, including myself, don't realize beyond the well-known items like airplanes and cars, there are hundreds of other types of products either self-contained or part of something that is bigger. It's also to raise awareness about the job opportunities and career opportunities."
The average annual salary for a manufacturing employee is $74,541 compared to a non-farm business employee average salary of $46,091, according to the National Association of Manufacturers.
Sontag said some myths may keep people out of the industry, such as the myth that the job is for someone who has no skills and it is a last resort type of career.
"Really, manufacturing is becoming much more technologically driven," she said. "You see a lot more of our manufacturers using computerized equipment that they need employees to help monitor and test and keep track of. So that takes a certain level of skills. Also, our manufacturers are becoming more and more innovative with the products they make."
Kansas Manufacturing CEO Tiffany Stovall said manufacturing jobs make up approximately 12% of the workforce. The manufacturing industry employs the most people in Emporia, at 16% compared to the national average of 10%, according to a recent Emporia and Lyon County Join Comprehensive Plan report.
Former Sauder Custom Fabrication president Joe Pimple said things are picking back up since COVID-19 started. The company started in Madison by the Sauder family as a way to provide metal containers to oil companies in 1926, and moved to Emporia in 1956 to be closer to transportation routes. The products are pressure vessels for refinery and chemical plants, and shipped all over the world. The company employees 55 people and is locally and privately owned.
