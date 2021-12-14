Jacob Ortega’s 16-foot jumper with 10 seconds left and Cooper Rech’s buzzer-beating 3-point attempt were both off the mark as Topeka High came from behind to upend the Emporia High boys basketball team 45-42 Tuesday night.
The Spartans (0-4) led for more than 28 of the game’s 32 minutes, taking their first lead at the 6:55 mark of the first quarter and building it up as high as seven before the Trojans (1-4) chipped away and pulled in front with 2:48 to go in the fourth.
“I thought the game was won in the last 2-3 minutes, where they were able to get shots around the rim and make whereas we were not able to make around the rim and had some kind of wasted possessions down the stretch,” said Emporia head coach Beau Welch.
But even with the frustrating and disappointing end to the game, the Spartans’ performance was another sign of progress for a team that has struggled to stay in games so far this season.
“There were some bright spots and I like the way we battled, competed,” Welch said. “We took a step, battling and competing. And I never really felt like we faltered.”
Emporia shot 41% (16 of 39) for the game and 36% (5 of 14) from behind the 3-point line. The Spartans also limited themselves to just nine turnovers, although they were outrebounded by Topeka High 27-23.
Welch said that what pleased him in particular was his team’s ability to establish an early lead – which it has been able to do this year – and maintain it for most of the game – which it hasn’t.
“Probably the best thing of the game was our poise coming out against the zone and moving the basketball, getting the shots we wanted and being able to get it to the high post and collapse the defense and spinning it opposite and getting some open looks,” he said.
He added that, even when the Trojans switched to a zone, his team played well enough on offense against it, but that for whatever reason his players’ shots just wouldn’t go through the hoop toward the end.
Down 43-42 with less than a minute to play, the Spartans worked patiently to find the best shot possible to regain a lead. With the clock nearing 10 seconds, Parker Leeds found Ortega just behind the free-throw line, and Ortega set his feet and took the open look.
Unfortunately, it was just a bit too strong. The ball ricocheted off the back iron and into the hands of Topeka High’s German Mays.
“Our shot that we got with eight or nine seconds left in the game, … I’d take that shot every possession,” Welch said. “It just didn’t go. If it goes, we’re up one and like where we’re at.”
Emporia fouled Mays with 6.5 seconds left and he made both free throws to make it 45-42. Still with a chance, the Spartans hurried the ball down the court to Rech, who, with his toes just barely behind the 3-point, put up a last desperation shot that fell short as time expired.
Freshman River Peters led Emporia with 18 points on perfect 6 of 6 shooting, including four made 3-pointers.
“Those young guys, we need them to make plays, we really do,” Welch said. “There’s a lot of expectations and responsibility on them to go out and make plays. Those guys played a lot of minutes tonight, but I was comfortable with the group that we had and felt like they earned the right to find a way to win it.
Leeds scored eight and Sheldon Stewart also added seven for the Spartans.
GETTING BETTER
Welch said that his young team continues to improve, but that there are still many things it needs to keep getting better at.
“Not all of that is dribbling, passing and shooting,” he said. “We’ve got to get better at listening and doing things right and cheering for teammates and just so many things that come with growing up and having some pride in our program and each other.”
While he said his guys were disappointed after the game, he expects that this game will only help their confidence going forward.
“We had some guys that had some success and then we were right there with a minute of having a chance to win the basketball game,” he said. “We know the situation. We know we’re young and obviously not very big, but we’ve just got to continue to show up and then continue to get better.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will head out on the road to take on Great Bend on Friday in the final game of the calendar year.
The Panthers are 1-5 after picking up their first win of the season against Larned 73-23 on Tuesday.
TOPEKA HIGH 45, EMPORIA 42
Topeka High (1-4) – 10; 7; 15; 13; – 45
Emporia (0-4) – 11; 13; 9; 9; – 42
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Topeka High – Flenoy 14 (7-11), Canady 10 (4-7), Lyons 7 (3-5), Mays 5 (1-5), Morales 4 (2-5), Gomez 3 (1-3), Unlisted Player 2 (1-1).
Emporia – Peters 18 (6-6), Leeds 8 (3-11), Stewart 7 (3-7), Rech 5 (2-5), Ortega 4 (2-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.