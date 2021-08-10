As the school year starts, many parents may struggle to pay the fees needed to enroll their children.
According to Kansas state statute KSA 72-3353, public schools are allowed to charge fees for their children to attend school, but parents may ask what are these fees and what are they going in the school districts.
USD 251 North Lyon County, Southern Lyon County USD 252 and USD 253 Emporia Public Schools have an assortment of fees due at the beginning of the school year that go toward textbooks, technology and extracurricular activities.
Emporia Public Schools does not require a textbook rental or enrollment fee, but have a $20 technology fee. Any unpaid technology fees or meal accounts are collected during enrollment. The Emporia High School parking permit is free, yearbook fees for the middle school are $15 and $50 for the high school.
The school does charge an activity fee of $10 for grades 6-12.
Lyndel Landgren, director of community relations at Emporia Public Schools, said the district is operating differently this year because of the newly implemented Household Economic Survey by the Kansas Department of Education.
The survey identifies the at-risk student population, or students eligible for free lunches, in order for the districts to receive funding. The survey identifies the number of people in the family and household income. This year, there is no free/reduced lunches application because the lunches will be free, provided by the USDA. The survey is optional to parents.
“The technology fee is waived for those who do fill out the survey,” said Landgren.
In North Lyon County, there is no enrollment fee but fees for textbooks, at $50, technology at $30 and the fees also go toward consumable supplies in the classroom.
Superintendent Bob Blair said families have the option to pay fees on a payment plan.
Families did not pay the textbook fee last year due to COVID-19, but the district has implemented the fee this year.
Blair said the fees are estimated based on the budget, looking at the cost of consumables for each student for the year and approved by the state board of education.
“It’s very important for our textbooks that we put the best curriculum in the student’s hands,” he said. “Technology is very important because we want to make sure that the laptop that we’re providing each student with works and is maintained.”
Blair said identifying the at-risk student population will determine what money the district does receive based on the Household Economic Survey.
“If you have a student qualify as at-risk, but their parent doesn’t fill out the survey, then that is $2,200 the district won’t get for that student,” he said. “So we are highly encouraging parents to fill that survey out.”
Southern Lyon County does have an enrollment fee for early childhood education at $75 per semester, K-12 textbooks are $60, Pre-K - grade 5 technology fees are $30 and 6-12 technology fee is $75.
Parents can waive the dual credit textbook fee for College Algebra, English and Biology/Psychology by purchasing their own books. Students in grades 6-12 pay an activity fee of $25, with funds going to supplement the uniform buying plan and equipment. Students pay a fee of $25 per athletic sport participated in. There is no charge for drivers education for the year, not including summer, which is $100 for students in the district and $300 for students not in the district.
Superintendent Mike Argabright said there is no sliding scale on fees.
“We lowered our driver’s ed fee this year, and last year we lowered our textbook fees,” he said.
Fees go toward consumable items in the classroom, such as workbooks, supplements to textbooks, labs for science classrooms and the upkeep of technology.
