The Emporia High School girls tennis team finished third out of seven teams at a home tournament at Emporia High School on Monday afternoon.
Kali Keough went 3-1 on the day to finish second in first singles. She fell to top-seeded Ella Novion of Olathe Northwest in the finals.
“I felt like I played pretty good today,” Keough said. “I was a little tired for that last match but I did the best I could.”
“Kali has been successful this season, but we’re still learning about her,” head coach Saul Trujillo said. “It’s been kind of a roller coaster this season with her in the context of she’s still trying to figure out how to play against high school girls that might be juniors or seniors as a freshman. She’s still figuring it out, but it’s been a good learning experience for her.”
Darion Chadwick finished eighth in second singles, going 2-2 on the day. Trujillo was happy with her performance, which ended with a forfeit in her final match.
“She had really close matches today and I think she played her butt off,” Trujillo said. “She was following through with her shots and hitting the ball well. She had to forfeit her last match, but she could’ve very easily gone 2-1 today without that forfeit. She played well today so I’m very proud of her.”
In doubles, Lillee Frank and Peyton Chanley finished sixth with a 2-2 record and Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso took 10th, also with a 2-2 record.
Frank and Chanley are a relatively new doubles pair, and Trujillo noted they are still getting used to playing together.
“They started playing together in our third varsity tournament,” Trujillo said. “Lillee is a senior who made it to state last year and Peyton is a freshman. Lillee has been mentoring her and Peyton has been adjusting to the varsity level because she had been playing JV. They both have quality wins and are still trying to figure out how to play with each other.”
Emporia will return to the court on Oct. 3 when it hosts the Centennial League Tournament at Emporia High School beginning at 10 a.m.
