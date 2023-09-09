Madison at Marais des Cygnes Valley
Madison was the only area team to walk away with a victory last week a 56-0 defeat of Hartford and looked to pick up win number two last night against Marais des Cygnes Valley High School.
It happened. The Bulldogs spilled out of the wooden horse and overran the Trojans 58-6 in one half of play. The Bulldogs led 50-0 at the 10:00 mark of the second quarter. Madison advances to 2-0.
Chase County vs. Crest
Chase County regrouped after last week’s loss to Hayden, bouncing Crest High School 50-0 and scoring 44 points in the first quarter alone.
“Our guys had a great week of practice,” Chase County head coach Derick Budke said. “They took to heart the things we needed to get better at and it showed on the field.”
Several Bulldog players posted big numbers, most notably Guthrie Danford’s three picks and Colton Kewley’s two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Box score
Chase County 44 0 6 6 50
Crest 0 0 0 0 0
RUSHING: Chase County, W.Griffin 6-78-2.
PASSING: Chase County, W.Griffin 4/8-139-2-1.
RECEIVING: Chase County, B.Griffin 2-61-1.
Hartford vs. Axtell
The Jaguars’ gauntlet of formidable opponents continued on Friday as they locked up with defending 8-man Division II state champions Axtell High School at home. It wasn’t pretty, but a pretty good experience for this developing Hartford squad.
Defensively, Simon Blankley showed out for Hartford, collecting six tackles, one forced fumble and a pick. The 52-6 trouncing at the hands of a championship team could pay dividends down the road.
Box score
Axtell 24 12 14 52
Hartford 0 6 0 6
Lebo vs. Burlingame
Like Hartford, Lebo has started its 2023 campaign against exceptionally strong squads. Last night, a solid Burlingame High School team handed the Wolves a 60-12 defeat, dropping Lebo to 0-2.
Box score
Burlingame 12 27 15 6 60
Lebo 6 0 6 0 12
RUSHING: Lebo, A.Konrade 10-35-1. Burlingame, J.Tyson 12-80.
PASSING: Lebo, 8/21-87-1-2. Burlingame, J.Tyson 11/15-214-4.
RECEIVING: Lebo, G.Shoemaker 5-65-1.
Olpe at Kansas City-Bishop Ward
In 11-man, Olpe redeemed itself from a defeat in week one, taking care of business against Bishop Ward High School, 42-32.
Box score
Olpe 7 7 13 15 42
Bishop Ward 20 6 6 0 32
Northern Heights vs. Wabaunsee
The Wildcats have lost in consecutive weeks, as Wabaunsee High School upended them 56-0 on Friday night.
