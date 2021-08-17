The Lyon County community gathered to give back to one of its own who had given so much to it.
Harry & Lloyd’s in Americus was the host to an auction Saturday evening to benefit Jacqueline Polston, a nurse at Newman Regional Health who was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident last month.
Polston, 51, was riding her 1973 BMW Motorcycle about six miles north of Emporia when she struck a deer on Kansas Highway 99 on July 2. She suffered a host of serious injuries, including an ulna fracture and scapula fracture. Her pelvis was fractured in three places and she sustained vertebral fractures with surgical fusion of the C4-T2 vertebrae.
Polston has been receiving long-term acute care at the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Neb., and has been required to be completely immobilized for six weeks.
Melissa Powelson, who described herself as “Jacque’s best friend from kindergarten all the way to now,” said that Polston has been making progress in her recovery.
“She heard today that she will probably have her neck brace off from her scapula on Tuesday and her arm brace should probably come off next week as well from her arms,” Powelson said. “So that should start full steam ahead with rehabilitation. So she’ll be moved off of the floor she’s on now for her treatment down to a rehabilitation room probably next week. And then she’s going to start full days and they will work her pretty hard with rehabilitation.”
Powelson said that Polston will have to relearn rudimentary skills such as how to sit and how to move from a chair to her bed.
Originally, Polston’s prognosis was complete paralysis from the neck down. Powelson said, however, that Polston was showing some mobility in her arms and some sensation in her legs, although there is still paraplegic-level paralysis from the mid-torso down.
Kim Fisher, Polston’s older sister, said that Polston has always been an ambitious person and that trait is benefitting her as she works toward recovery.
“Jacque’s a fighter and she’s a goal-setter,” Fisher said. “So she’s setting goals and then trying to figure out how to get to them. Some are short-term goals, some of them are long-term goals, but she’s always been the ‘I’ll figure out how to get it done.’ She’s always been a self-starter and she researches and figures out what’s out there. ‘What can I do? What does it look like? How can I get to that?’”
Fisher said that seeing the community support Polston ever since the accident has been an incredibly powerful and moving experience.
“It’s just amazing how giving the community that we grew up in is,” Fisher said. “This is like no other. There is no other place like this. Everybody’s been so generous and kind. And even if they didn’t know her or our family, they’re still right in there, helping out and pitching in.”
Powelson that the auction at Harry & Lloyd’s was the collaboration of several people who knew Polston in a variety of different ways. She said that she was impressed by the number of people who were willing to donate items to be auctioned off.
“People around Emporia, every business that I think you guys have, nobody has said no,” Powelson said. “Everybody has given, from all the hardware stores to Bluestem to friends, family, nurses. … I just can’t say enough about the Emporia community and what they’ve done for this and how they’ve stepped to the plate.”
The money raised will be split to support Polston in a few ways. There will be medical bills facing Polston and her family, of course, but her home will also need renovations to make it functional for her new level of mobility.
“They’ll take a little bit of what they’re made here and split that up into being able to give her a sense of normal in her home so that she can have a place to come home to and use effectively for her new normal,” Powelson said.
Fisher said that the amount of support that her sister has received comes largely from the fact that, as an ICU nurse, Polston has touched the lives of so many people in the community.
“She’s just really touched the community with being an ICU nurse,” Fisher said. “She’s an amazing nurse and I live in Waverly and there are tons of people that she helped take care of. And she was at the cancer treatment center too, so she’d see teachers that I taught with there and I just always heard what a loving person my sister is and how she just really took good personal care of them and how they just are so thankful that God put her in their path.”
Powelson said that Polston wanted to express her gratitude to everyone who has helped to lessen the financial stress that her family now faces.
“This … has been an extreme light to her,” Powelson said. “She has said over and over to me when I was just there last week, ‘Please make sure to thank everybody because I don’t know how I would do it without them.’ And we’ve seen a new sense of hope with that, but we all know that because it takes us all to get through this big thing called life, and I think we’ve done that.”
More events to support Polston are in the works. To stay up to date and to help out, visit the Team Jacque Facebook page at facebook.com/Team-Jacque-112032787821569.
“She’s my hero,” Fisher said of her sister. “She’s just very headstrong and she’s just touched so many lives and she’s made a difference in other people’s lives. And now all of these people are making a difference in hers and it’s just overwhelming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.