Gracie Gilpin, Addie Kirmer and Rebecca Snyder combined for 44 points Wednesday night as the Emporia High girls basketball team outscored Valley Center 56-40 to earn a spot in the 5A sub-state championship.
While the Spartans (16-5) managed to pick up the 16-point win, it was by no means an easy victory as they battled a pesky Hornet squad that played far better than some may have expected from a 14-seed.
“(Valley Center) just didn’t go away and they’re not going to; it’s the postseason, that’s what you see down the stretch,” said Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “We just kept fending them off. They went on some runs. Man, they shot the ball well.”
The Hornets (7-14) shot just 38% overall but they went 7 of 16 from 3-point distance and 11 of 13 at the free-throw line.
And although Dorsey offered kudos to Valley Center for its offensive output, she wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about her team’s defensive performance. The 40 points Emporia allowed were the second-most it has given up in a winning effort this season.
“We didn’t keep the ball in front of us, we didn’t guard the out-of-bounds we were supposed to,” she said. “Those are the things that frustrate us and we still win by 16. We talked about making them earn every possession and they didn’t have to.”
That wasn’t to say that the defense was hopelessly bad. In fact, the Spartans still forced 18 Hornet turnovers and held Valley Center to just four fourth-quarter points.
Defense has been this Emporia team’s strength all year long and as such, the Spartans haven’t found themselves in too many shootouts. But as the Hornets continued to score and hang around within striking distance, the Emporia offense stepped up to compensate.
Gilpin led all scorers with 18, and while she was just 2 of 8 on her 3-point attempts, she found ample opportunities to score by driving to the basket.
Meanwhile, Kirmer put up 15 points – 10 of which came in the second half – and while the 3-point shot wasn’t there for her either, she also hit paydirt at the rim.
Snyder scored 11 points on efficient 5 of 7 shooting down low, although Dorsey said she could have had more than that if she’d been fed the ball more often.
Overall, the Spartans didn’t necessarily have a sparkling offensive night, shooting 41% from the floor and a dismal 3 of 17 from long-range. However, they came up with 12 offensive rebounds and went 15 of 21 at the foul line.
Those proved to be difference makers.
“If you want to win in postseason play, those are the stats you have to win,” Dorsey said. “It wasn’t pretty but it doesn’t matter. At this point, a win is a win. And if you win those stats, you usually will grind out something.”
Emporia jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter but Valley Center responded in the second, outscoring the Spartans 15-14 to go to halftime down 30-21. The Hornets refused to allow Emporia to separate in the third quarter and trailed 46-36 headed to the fourth.
The Spartans clamped down in the final period, winning it 10-4 to seal the deal.
There’s a lot that needs to be better going forward but Dorsey still praised her team for responding to a challenge they may not have expected from Valley Center.
“We answered the bell after halftime and I thought you saw a stint of what we’re supposed to look like,” she said. “...They dug it in and got it done. I think there was a couple points, man, where (Valley Center was) just hitting the heck out of it and we could have folded and they could have taken a lead, but we didn’t. We shook them off.”
UP NEXT
With the win, the Spartans advanced to the sub-state championship, which they will host at 6 p.m. Saturday against 11-seed Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Crusaders (10-11) upset No. 6 Goddard 39-32 in overtime Wednesday night. The winner of that game will earn a berth in the state tournament at White Auditorium next week.
For Emporia, that game will be a chance to exorcise the demons of last season’s gut-wrenching loss to Seaman in the sub-state championship.
However, the Spartans have plenty of work to do before Saturday.
“We talked about not looking past anybody and I don’t believe they did, I really don’t,” Dorsey said. “But we almost played that first half like somebody else would do it or she’ll get the rebound or she’ll take the charge or she’ll switch and we just didn’t. When we make adjustments and we don’t fix it, we have mental miscues. Man, that’s something that we can’t have and that’s something that going forward, we’ve got to be a heck of a lot better.”
EMPORIA 56, VALLEY CENTER 40
Valley Center (7-14) – 6; 15; 15; 4; – 40
Emporia (16-5) – 16; 14; 16; 10; – 56
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Valley Center – Brittain 15, Eldridge 12, Coash 8, Bicker 5.
Emporia – Gilpin 18, Kirmer 15, Snyder 11, Baker 5, Stewart 4, Garcia 2, Shively 1.
