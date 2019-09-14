The Emporia High football team came out on the much luckier side of their Friday the 13th matchup with the Topeka West Chargers, rolling to an easy 48-6 victory in their first home game of the year at Welch Stadium.
The Spartans looked like a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball early, capping their opening drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass from senior John Miller to senior Andrew Wendling with just over 9:05 remaining in the first. After an interception set up the offense deep in Chargers territory, Emporia High extended their lead to 14-0 on a 9-yard rush from senior Connor Hoyt.
The Spartans would reach the end zone again after a quick Topeka West three-and-out. Wendling scored for his second time of the night, breaking tackles on route to a 63-yard touchdown run to put E-High up by three scores with a little over a minute left in the first quarter.
“We ran the ball well tonight which is what we really, really wanted to do,” EHS Head Football Coach Corby Milleson. “We have a couple things that got exposed that we need to work on, but overall I’m pleased with the performance, offensively. I wouldn’t say happy or ecstatic, but pleased.
“We have to get better in our passing game, especially our short passing game. The ball probably needs to come out a little bit quicker, and we need to protect a little bit better. Our offensive line, though, played as we expect them to play.”
The game would follow much of the same theme in the second quarter, as more offensive ineffectiveness by the Chargers gave the Spartans a continually-short field. Miller capped an 11-play, 57-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown keeper to make the EHS cushion 28-0 heading into the half.
Topeka West managed no first downs and less than 50 yards of total offense in the opening 24 minutes, with four three-and-outs adding to the early interception.
“Defensively, I thought we had a very solid showing again,” Milleson said. “Our secondary played really well, especially [senior] Skyler Beatty, Connor Hoyt and [senior] Cade Kohlmeier.”
The Chargers would enjoy their first sustained possession of the game to begin the second half, running just under 7 minutes off the clock on a 14-play drive, but eventually turning the ball over on downs in their own territory. The Spartans would capitalize just four plays later on a 27-yard touchdown scamper from senior Beau Baumgardner to push their lead to 34-0 with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The final quarter would see the Chargers add a late passing score as Emporia High added two garbage-time rushing touchdowns of their own from junior Keagan Lee and Beatty to give the game its final score.
The Spartans will look to begin the season 3-0 next Friday as they travel to Scott City for a neutral-site game with Colorado-based Legend High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We kinda hate the five-hour bus drive, but it’s better than not playing,” Milleson said. “It will be a good test for us. They’re a quality opponent out of Colorado and we think we’re a quality team, too. So, we’ll go out there, mix it up, and see what we get.”
