The Northern Heights High School trap team competed at the Kansas State High School Clay Target State Tournament in Sedgwick last Saturday.
The Wildcats, who won a state title at the novice level last year, were unable to replicate their team success as it did not have the requisite five members at any level. (Three members, two JV and one novice, were unable to make it due to flight delays.) But there was plenty to be proud of.
“Everybody shot their best that they’ve shot all season,” head coach Brandon Hansen said. “The boys really performed well this year state. I’m incredibly proud of those boys and we got a lot to look forward to next year.”
A shooter’s level is determined by the average score over the course of the season. A novice shooter has an average score of 0 to 14.99 per round of 25 clay pigeons. Junior varsity’s average score is from 15 to 18.99 and a varsity shooter averages 19 to 25. Each member shot 100 pigeons at state.
Rykin Piper finished second at the JV level, finishing with a total score of 94 out of 100 clay pigeons. He was tied with champion Maverick Havenstein of Wabaunsee but missed his last pigeon, which determines the tiebreaker. (Whoever shot more pigeons consecutively to end the round gets the higher placement.)
Also at the JV level were Nathan Hansen and Clayton Collier, who both shot 81 pigeons.
“After looking at the scores at the end, If I would’ve had Rees Spade and Preston Patton there, I’m pretty confident we could have placed in JV rankings at state,” Hansen said. “But that’s something we get to look forward to for next season and I’m really proud of those boys.”
Morgan Liggett was Northern Heights’ lone varsity shooter, and he shot 95 pigeons. He ended his day shooting 30 in a row, which put him in 27th place.
“I think Morgan’s shooting abilities showed the rest of the team that it is possible and you can do this,” Hansen said. “It’s just sticking with it and getting the fundamentals down – being able to place your firearm and your shoulder correctly and having your cheek down on it the same every time, and just following through with the target. I think he helped the whole team out.”
At the novice level, Logan Schlimme shot 86 pigeons, Grady Tiffany shot 85 and Hunter Smart had a total of 81.
Northern Heights has enjoyed a great deal of success just two years into its program, and Hansen hopes it will continue.
“With going out there our first year as a trap team and taking state at the novice level and then this year, just seeing how well our boys were shooting out the gate out there,” Hansen said. “They were just dusting them right and left and everybody shot at the peak of their game. If we just had those other two JV shooters, we probably would have placed second or third. But we have something to build off of and know that we can achieve that next year if everybody stays together and keeps shooting the way they’ve been shooting.”
