Ronnie Mills was playing drums with one band at the Kansas State Fair when he crossed paths with a different one.
“SlateCreek was playing... on the main stage,” Mills recalled. “After the show, we went over and bonded.... A couple of weeks later, Phil Ray, the lead singer, called me in Emporia.”
Ray invited Mills to audition, then join SlateCreek — and the rest of that is becoming enshrined history.
Mills and his four band mates have been named to the Kansas Music Hall of Fame and will be inducted this summer. He calls the standards for entry strenuous.
“You have to have made an impact in the Kansas music community,” Mills said as he explained the criteria last week. “It had to have been over 20 years ago... You had to have been somebody.”
SlateCreek gained fame in a time when musicians couldn’t get noticed on YouTube, Soundcloud, or even MySpace.
“We started entering contests,” Mills remembered. Several major companies sponsored them, such as GMC and True Value.
SlateCreek had about 250,000 rivals in one national contest. Yet it reached the final six in two of them, leading to door-opening live and taped performances at Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry House.
“We’d kind of arrived, in a way,” Mills said. “We were the opening act and shared the stage with over 35 national recording artists.” They ranged from Willie Nelson to Three Dog Night.
SlateCreek had its own records, which found Kansas hometown airplay at the “Radio Ranch” KFDI and other stations.
The band’s popularity grew through years of regular gigs in a Wichita nightclub.
“We built a following that way,” Mills said. “We’re astonished that we just started a Facebook page.”
The SlateCreek Facebook page was set up for the induction moment, and says it’s for “friends and family” as opposed to fans. Mills added a congratulatory message there Friday night from country legend and Branson, Missouri star Jim Stafford.
While the band had members come and go over more than 20 years, Mills was part of a core self-dubbed the “Nashville Five” for more than a decade.
“We all loved each other... We laughed together. We cried together. We fought like cats and dogs at times,” Mills remembered.
The Nashville Five still talk to each other every day. Apparently they have not figured out who recommended them for the Hall of Fame.
“You have to be nominated by a board member,” Mills explained. “They’re anonymous. We don’t know who it was.”
Mills is the only Emporian in the group. The other four members are from Wichita: Ray, Terry Henry, Donny Ramsey and Donny Raymer.
A September 1990 Gazette article with the prophetic headline, “SlateCreek May Get a Break” noted Mills has a drumming background.
His father played drums with a Marine Corps band in South Carolina. Then Mills began playing drums in Topeka with his dad’s band, The Sagebrush Boys, at age 10.
Mills got the news of SlateCreek’s selection two weeks ago from hip hop artist and Hall of Fame board member Cash Hollistah. Out of 38 acts on this year’s nomination list, Slate Creek was second in overall votes.
“There were a lot of happy tears,” Mills said, when he called Slate Creek’s lead singer to share the news.
Mills realizes his band is joining a prestigious group. The Kansas Music Hall of Fame includes famous names such as Count Basie and Melissa Etheridge, as well as Emporia native Kelley Hunt. This year’s class includes singer-rapper Janelle Monae.
Mills is known as “Coach Mills” on a business website nowadays. If he could coach rising country bands or performers, he’d tell them to be friends on the tour bus as much as on stage.
“Don’t listen to the naysayers,” Mills also advised. “Some people are going to really love you. Some people are not going to like you. That’s just part of the process.”
SlateCreek will be inducted in the Kansas Music Hall during a televised ceremony Saturday, July 30. But the preparations for that are allowing Mills and his band buddies to get together for the first time in years.
“They’re taking live footage from us —– pictures and bios,” Mills said. “There is already talk that we’re going to do a show somewhere in Wichita.”
Details on that are yet to be announced. Until then, Mills remembers that music is a way to express emotions — and those emotions can be shared with fans.
“The work is so rewarding in the end,” Mills said. “We don’t feel like it’s just something that we earned... Everybody that ever came to see us, that danced the night away with us, they’re all part of this.”
More information on the Kansas Music Hall of Fame can be found online at https://www.ksmhof.org.
