Communication is the central skill of teaching and the critical tool that a teacher uses to get a student to respond: “Aha! Now I understand!”
Handing a student a book does not constitute teaching. Showing a video or placing them in front of a computer screen is likewise an empty exercise. Handing out information is librarianship. That can result in little more than a student holding a book or memorizing meaningless words. A teacher’s job is to help the student gain knowledge, to associate these abstractions with the student’s own experience base.
“Why is speech so important? One reason is that the development of human culture is made possible — to a great extent — by our ability to share experiences, to exchange ideas and to transmit knowledge from one generation to another....” That assertion begins the first page of the classic book “The Speech Chain” by Peter Denes and Elliott Pinson.
Educationists have toyed with other disciplines being the “paradigm” of teaching — the body of lasting knowledge that is constantly refined by new research. Some still assert that psychology is the basis of educational practice. But that was clearly debunked in the classic “An Elusive Science: The Troubling History of Education Research” where the author documents how major psychology giants themselves admitted psychology was not the paradigm for teaching.
The first edition of “The Speech Chain” was published in 1963 by Bell Telephone Laboratories (now AT&T and a noted hotbed of research that has led to Nobel Prizes). The second edition was updated in 1993 to apply the basic foundations of speech to the digital age, with chapters on digital processing of speech signals, speech synthesis, and automatic speech recognition. But this book is valuable not only for teachers, but for any person talking with a friend, or for a government official proclaiming to a public. Bottom line: it is the speaker’s responsibility to weigh words carefully so that there is no misunderstanding.
If a student does not understand what a teacher has explained, saying the same words louder does not solve the problem. This is why we have seen great communicators, such as President Reagan or President Obama, pause and hesitate, as they carefully selected the precise words to use before they spoke, so there would be no misunderstanding among listeners.
Despite the last edition having been printed in 1993, “The Speech Chain” provides a critical analysis of what is needed for clear communication. While their original intent was to measure all of the physics involved in getting a message from a speaker to a listener in a telephone system, they researched back into a speaker’s production of words, and went forward into the chain of events that transmitted sound waves into the inner ear and eventually resulted in a speaker understanding a message.
Most interesting was the role of common experiences between speaker and listener. Context matters. When an airplane pilot approached an airport and storm static interfered, only a small portion of the transmission got through. Yet the control tower traffic controller and the airplane pilot could still understand the garbled message because of the narrow range of likely messages and the context.
So if a speaker says “cat,” and a listener who has experienced cats hears “cat,” the listener likely understands. But if the speaker’s cats were all white, and the listener’s cats were all black, and the message is about how easy it is to see cats at night, the listener is puzzled. That is why a teacher asks a student who does understand, to re-explain an idea to a student who does not understand. And that student will more likely pick language that the classmate now understands. Computer programs and videos do not do that. A teacher who is skilled in communication is vastly superior.
The second edition of “The Speech Chain” explains the anatomy, physiology, acoustics, linguistics and common experience base required for effective speech in an easy-to-read format.
Speech is a uniquely human capability. We all ought to know how to use it. And that means following our parent’s early directions to “think before you speak.”
