The Emporia State softball team came up short on both ends of their MIAA doubleheader at Missouri Western on Saturday. The Hornets fell 8-0 in game one and 9-2 in the second game.
Game One
A pair of four-run innings by Missouri Western was the difference in the matinee as Emporia State fell 8-0 in five innings.
The Griffons scored four runs on four hits and three walks in the bottom of the third inning to take a 4-0 lead. The Hornets kept within striking distance but could not get a run across in the fourth or fifth. Western ended the game with four runs on four hits and an error in the bottom of the fifth.
Haley Garnett was 2-for-2 but Emporia State left seven runners on base.
Game Two
Multi-score innings again proved costly to the Hornets in the second game of the day.
Missouri Western scored three runs in the top of the first to take the lead for good. They added four more in the fourth inning to go up 7-0.
Emporia State got on the board in the top of the fifth. Roni Raines was hit by a pitch to open the inning. She went to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a fielding error by the catcher. Emma Furnish drove her in with a single to center. With two outs Josie Harrison drove in Furnish with a single up the middle to make it 7-2.
The Griffons got the two runs back thanks to a two-run homer by Mackenzie Devine in the sixth for the final score.
Josie Harrison was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the second game.
Emporia State (19-15, 3-7 MIAA) will be back in action on Tuesday, April 4 when they host William Jewell. First pitch of the non-conference doubleheader is set for 3 p.m. at the Trusler Sports Complex.
