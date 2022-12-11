“I have the second best job,” admitted Trevor Walburn as he prepared for Saturday evening’s 39th Annual Delane Neighborhood Toy Drive. According to Trevor, his sister M’Kenna Walburn and her best friend since third grade, Rose Turpin Heins, had the best jobs as Santa and Mrs. Claus for the event.

The high schoolers enthusiastically helped their mom Heather Walburn organize and implement the event, which has evolved into a family project. People from across the community look forward to touring the beautifully decorated neighborhood near 18th Avenue and Prairie Street in their vehicles. Neighborhood streets are edged with glowing luminarias and every imaginable holiday display twinkles for the evening tour.

