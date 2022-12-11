“I have the second best job,” admitted Trevor Walburn as he prepared for Saturday evening’s 39th Annual Delane Neighborhood Toy Drive. According to Trevor, his sister M’Kenna Walburn and her best friend since third grade, Rose Turpin Heins, had the best jobs as Santa and Mrs. Claus for the event.
The high schoolers enthusiastically helped their mom Heather Walburn organize and implement the event, which has evolved into a family project. People from across the community look forward to touring the beautifully decorated neighborhood near 18th Avenue and Prairie Street in their vehicles. Neighborhood streets are edged with glowing luminarias and every imaginable holiday display twinkles for the evening tour.
Marlo Walburn and her family live in the Delane neighborhood. “A couple years ago, they were going to quit doing it,” Marlo said. “I only started doing this because I didn’t want them to stop. So then the following year, they said I did such a good job that I should just keep it up–so here we are.”
Marlo shrugged off the enormity of the undertaking. “I’ve got it down pat, now,” she smiled. “I keep all the stuff in the same place. I just go to the attic and grab it. I just ask everybody in the neighborhood to light up their houses and put the luminarias out at the curbs. The hard part is putting up all my own lights!”
The event has truly become a family undertaking, including Marlo’s parents, James and Mary Harris. “We enjoy doing it, but it gets pretty cold for us,” Mary admitted.
Emporia High School sophomores and best friends M’Kenna Walburn and Rose Turpin Heins were glad to pitch in when M’Kenna’s mom Marlo asked them to take on Santa duties. “Let’s do this!” the young women exclaimed.
Children’s gifts are collected, to be distributed locally by The Salvation Army. Emporia High School freshman Trevor Walburn is in charge of gift collection. Monetary donations go to SOS, local women’s and children’s service organization.
Even before 6:00 p.m., autos were lined up and began touring the twinkling streets of the Delane neighborhood. Christmas music greeted all who stopped to drop off gifts and monetary donations and say hello to Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“I told them, if they were going to quit, they at least needed to do next year–it’s the fortieth anniversary! I’m ready for another year, for sure,” Marlo said with a smile.
Here’s hoping that the Delane Neighborhood Toy Drive holiday tradition will continue for many years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.