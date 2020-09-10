September is National Suicide Prevention Month and Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention wants the community to know that resources for those who are struggling, even in the midst of the pandemic.
"It's been hard to be able to reach out the way we've been able to in the past," said Melissa Owen, Beacon for Hope executive director. "There's that feeling of hopelessness that things are never going to get better, and for a lot of people, it's hard to maintain relationships that aren't in person. It's uncomfortable. It's hard to convey your messages properly, you can be misinterpreted."
Owen said video call apps like Zoom, FaceTime and Google Meets have been good tools to help people feel a little more connected while social distancing, but even that is not a perfect substitute for face-to-face socialization.
According to the American Association for Suicide Prevention, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the United State in 2018 when 48,344 Americans died by suicide that year.
In Kansas, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10 - 44 and ninth leading cause of death for all age groups across the state.
On average, one person died by suicide every 16 hours in Kansas in 2018 — that's six times as many people than those who died in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents.
Political divides, on top of the pandemic, have causes a "perfect storm of situations" that have many people operating under increased levels of anxiety and depression.
"Anxiety and depression are closely related to one another; you almost never have one without the other," said Kerry Moyer, a community-based services case manager and training and development specialist at CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness. Moyer recently joined the Beacon for Hope Board of Directors. "The potential for suicidal ideation and behaviors has increased because of the situation we find ourselves in from a public health standpoint."
CrossWinds, Moyer said, has seen a noticeable uptick in reports of anxiety and depression since March.
According to SOS, Inc., the reason for this is due to the many ways COVID-19 has impacted people's lives.
"This year has been very challenging and full of obstacles," Kari Wedel, community relations coordinator for SOS, said in a written release. "We have seen panic, increased abuse and violence, illness and deaths, financial hardship and division within communities. Although some restrictions have been lifted, others remain enforced.
"Schools are beginning to open up again, many employees are back in the office and some teams are competing; however, things are not back to 'normal' and might not be for some time. Some residents continue to be secluded, while others are having social interactions within the community. We all have different views but each of us has been affected in one way or another by the additional stress these changes have caused."
Owen said the unknowns that surround the pandemic can weigh heavily on people as well.
"Questions about a vaccine, school and what's that looking like, what if we have another stay-at-home order?" she said. "What we have to shut down? It's all these 'what ifs' that are changing every day and it's huge."
"People are juggling so many balls and the balls are getting dropped," Moyer added. "The financial impact, the stress. It's really a rough situation all around. I think it's safe to say that the stress of the pandemic is permeating all parts of our society."
Both Moyer and Owen said people who may not have ever experienced depression or struggled with their mental health in the past may find themselves with situational depression and anxiety — and that, too, can lead to suicidal ideation. That makes connecting with people and knowing how to ask the right questions — and getting people connected to the resources that can help — so vitally important.
"You have to ask the question if you think somebody is suicidal," Moyer said. "You can't ask someone if they're thinking of hurting themselves, because self-harm is different than suicide. I'm very straightforward in asking, 'Are you thinking of killing yourself?' And, you'd be surprised how many people, who are experiencing suicidal ideation or they have a plan, are actually relieved that somebody has asked them the question directly."
Asking the question isn't easy and many people do not want to do it, because they don't know what to do if they find out the answer is "yes."
Moyer said that's where having phone numbers handy for local resources comes into play.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 800-273-8255, and is staffed by trained volunteers. Owen said anyone can call the hotline, even if they are not in crisis or feeling suicidal themselves. People can call if they are concerned for a loved one for advice, or even if they are feeling overwhelmed. Those who are more comfortable with text messages can send a text to 741-741 when in crisis, 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the United States and a live, trained crisis counselor will receive the text and respond quickly.
Beacon for Hope can be reached by calling 620-208-9926. Owen can help connect people in need with community resources.
CrossWinds can be reached at 343-2211 or 343-2626 after-hours.
If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, the 24/7 SOS Helpline can be reached by calling 800-825-1295.
"We need to normalize these feelings and provide adequate resources," Moyer said.
Owen agreed.
"Creating these relationships is important and cna start you on the path of healing," she said. "Being reassured leads to help and it leads to hope."
