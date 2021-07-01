The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia will celebrate the opening of its new entrance and exhibits with a ribbon cutting Thursday, July 8.
The Walter S. and Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust Grand Entrance ribbon cutting begins at 10 a.m.. followed by Capitol Federal North American Flyway dedication at 10:30 a.m. and ESB Financial Kookaburra Exhibit dedication at 11 a.m.
“We just want people to come and enjoy what Emporia has right here in their backyard, this beautiful free little zoo,” said zoo director Lisa Keith.
The projects began last summer, after the Oasis Campaign raised $4.8 million between 2017 - 2019.
The zoo entrance used to be a chain link gate.
“We got a lot of calls or people coming into the office asking how to come in,” Keith said. “I think now there won’t be any questions on where the entrance is. It is very grand compared to what we had before. The inside of the zoo is so beautiful between the animals and all of the plants. It’s just absolutely gorgeous, and the outside zoo didn’t really portray that. So now I think the inner beauty has actually come out. The outside is just as pretty as the inside.”
Keith said there will be a small ribbon cutting at the flyway exhibit. The flyway exhibit for waterfowl and birds traveling north to south will continue in the honor of the zoo’s namesake, David Traylor. Renovations include the pond and waterfalls with a fountain.
The zoo has made more space for its special Australian-native laughing kookaburras.
“I thought it was time to show them off — they are such beautiful little animals with beautiful vocalizations,” Keith said. “Makes you feel like you’re in the jungle.”
There will be educational exhibits and a new memorial with plaques on the backside of the entrance, as well representatives from Capitol Federal and ESB Financial with a few guest speakers. Cookies and water will be served.
