Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. Give these folks a pat on the back ...
• American Legion Post 5 for hosting 114 foreign military officers from 90 different countries Thursday.
• Emporian Danny Giefer for breaking ground on Mr. G’s Express Wash.
• The American Legion Post 5 baseball team for putting together a strong showing at the state tournament.
• The two teenagers who, knowing they had done something wrong, did the right thing and came forward to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office after they had been reportedly impersonating law enforcement.
• Skywalkers gymnasts Paige Newland and Journey Walburn for competing at the Stars and Stripes Championships in Florida.
• Hartford FBLA members Tyler Skirvin, Bailey Darbyshire, Schyler Schmidt, Brooke Finnerty, Lindsay Torrens, Kiernan Breshears and Carter Andrews for attending a leadership seminar.
• Healthier Lyon County for hosting another successful Park Crawl.
• Pioneer Bluffs for honoring ranching heritage through Day of the Cowboy activities last week.
• The Emporia Energy 16U softball team for taking fourth at the Northern National Tournament.
• Yasmin Sandoval for the impact she made on patrons of the Emporia Senior Center.
• Emporia State University for officially opening its newest residence, Schallenkamp Hall.
• Customer Driven Staffing for taking a day to honor its employees.
• Emporian Jeff Longbine for throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Kansas City Royals game.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
