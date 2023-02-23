ESU Athletic Hall of Honor
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State has announced its Athletic Hall of Honor Class of 2022-23. There will be six individuals and a world-record-setting relay team that will join a group of 224 former student-athletes, coaches and administrators and 20 teams who have distinguished themselves, the University and their professions through their athletic achievement.

This year's class will be honored at the Hall of Honor Celebration at 6 p.m. in the Skyline Room of the ESU Memorial Union on Thursday, April 20. The public is invited to attend and reservations can be made at esuhornets.com/tickets starting Wednesday, March 1.

