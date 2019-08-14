Five college students pursuing degrees in health-related fields were awarded $10,000 in scholarships from the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Tuesday afternoon.
This year’s scholarship recipients are Rachael Bolinger, Megan Beitz, Sadie Trear, Hannah Stump and Austin Umana.
Auxiliary President Carolyn Hossfeld said the auxiliary was proud to offer scholarships to promising young medical professionals.
“We’re very proud of this scholarship,” she said. “This year we’re giving a larger amount to few people, so you all made the cut. We had 30 applicants and we chose five, so it was very competitive. We’re very proud of you.”
Hossfeld said the scholarships will be divided over two semesters, with $1,000 awarded in the fall and the remaining $1,000 awarded in the spring. Students must maintain a 3.0 grade point average and show proof of enrollment in order to receive the second disbursement.
Auxiliary Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Storrer said the decision to award a smaller number of scholarships was made by the auxiliary as a way to better support students pursuing a college education.
“We wanted to offer less scholarships at a high value to give to their education,” Storrer said.
Megan Beitz, a junior in Emporia State University’s nursing program, said she was excited to receive the scholarship. A native of Conway Falls, Beitz said she already holds a degree from ESU in health and human performance.
Beitz said she plans to work at Morris County Hospital as an emergency and trauma nurse after graduation before eventually pursuing a career in orthopedic surgery.
“I’m from a very small town that’s very sports-oriented, so that’s why I have an interest in orthopedics,” she said. “I want to start out in the ER and trauma, because that’s where you learn. You learn really, really fast there because it’s very fast paced.”
Sadie Trear is also attending ESU and will enter her first year in the nursing program next week.
“I’m really excited about becoming a nurse,” she said.
Trear’s mother, Amy Hoy, said she was proud of her daughter.
“I’m just really proud of all of her accomplishments,” Hoy said. “She’s had a straight-A average since her sixth-grade year.”
Rachael Bolinger is also a sophomore at ESU entering the nursing program. Bolinger said she has an interest in oncology, and works at Emporia Presbyterian Manager.
“I know I want to go into oncology eventually,” she said. “I don’t know what I’ll do [before] but that’s what I want to end up doing.”
Auxiliary Secretary Linda Polson said the scholarships are funded through Newman’s gift shop and snack bar, on top of other fundraisers held throughout the year.
“Basically, all that money either goes toward scholarships or special projects for the hospital,” she said. “We’ve given money for the cath lab and bariatric chambers and stuff like that.”
Hossfeld said volunteers do a lot to raise money for those projects and scholarships.
“We work hard,” she said. “All of our auxiliary members work hard to get a lot of money for these projects.”
For more information about the Newman Auxiliary visit www.newmanrh.org/auxiliary.
