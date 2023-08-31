The Emporia State football team kicks off a new season at Welch Stadium tonight.
The Hornets, who enter the season ranked No. 19 in the country in the American Football Coaches Association National Poll, will host Lincoln at 7 p.m. They are coming off a 9-3 campaign a season ago, including a Live United Bowl victory. Lincoln went 0-11 last year and is competing as an independent this year as it transitions away from the MIAA and into the Great Lakes Valley Conference next season.
Head coach Garin Higgins fells like his guys will be ready to go week one, given the commitment from the players over the course of the summer.
“I think what you look at in the summer is the commitment from the players, because everything is voluntary,” Higgins said. “If you have a good number, which we did, that shows they’re committed and will be ready to play.”
Quarterback Braden Gleason returns to run the Hornet offense for one more season after leading the league in passing yards, total offense, and touchdown passes. When it comes to preparing for a week one opponent, Gleason said the team balances watching last year’s film with focusing on the team’s strengths.
“They have the same staff, so you definitely watch what they did last year,” Gleason said. “But we also need to be prepared for anything and that’s where it goes back to running our offense at a high level and executing. If we do that, I think we’ll be okay.”
Entering the season ranked in the top 25 and third in the conference, Gleason knows the team has a target on its back. He noted the team embraces the target and likes to play with a chip on its shoulder.
“We know we have a target on our back, but I feel like having a chip on our shoulder is part of our identity and culture here,” Gleason said. “That’s what this program has been built on, so that’s not going to change wherever we’re ranked. We’re always going to come out and compete and focus on going 1-0 each week.”
