ESU football sideline
The Emporia State football team kicks off a new season at Welch Stadium tonight.

The Hornets, who enter the season ranked No. 19 in the country in the American Football Coaches Association National Poll, will host Lincoln at 7 p.m. They are coming off a 9-3 campaign a season ago, including a Live United Bowl victory. Lincoln went 0-11 last year and is competing as an independent this year as it transitions away from the MIAA and into the Great Lakes Valley Conference next season.

